Father beaten to death in front of home after incident at child’s school, family says

An Anne Arundel family is grieving the loss of the father, Christopher Wright, who was beaten to death after an altercation involving one of his children at Brooklyn Park Middle School. The incident occurred on May 19th, when three white men in their mid-20s to mid-30s allegedly attacked Wright outside of his home in Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood. Wright’s fiancée, Tracy Karopchinsky, explained that the attackers were seeking revenge for the prior incident at the school. The altercation was caught on security cameras and has sparked an investigation by the homicide unit of the Anne Arundel Police Department. Wright was taken to a trauma center for severe injuries, but tragically passed away the next day. The family is mourning the loss of Wright and calling for justice.



