Father of Sarah Lawrence student coerced his daughter’s college friends for sex and money, prosecutor says: “He took over their lives”

A prosecutor solid an ex-convict Thursday as a mobster-like determine who coerced his daughter’s faculty associates to affix his “household” as he accrued energy, intercourse and cash, forcing one girl right into a intercourse work enterprise so profitable that she gave him $1 million in a single yr.

A protection lawyer, although advised the Manhattan federal court docket jury through the trial’s opening statements that Lawrence Ray dedicated no federal crimes as he encircled himself with college-age “storytellers” who claimed to have poisoned him and organized to have him bodily attacked.

“You may see that Larry Ray shouldn’t be responsible,” legal professional Allegra Glashausser mentioned.

Assistant U.S. Legal professional Lindsey Keenan speaks throughout opening statements within the trial of Lawrence Ray in New York, U.S., March 10, 2022 on this courtroom sketch. JANE ROSENBERG / REUTERS



Ray, who as soon as served as the most effective man at a marriage of former New York Metropolis police Commissioner Bernard Kerik, has been incarcerated since his early 2020 arrest.

Assistant U.S. Legal professional Lindsey Keenan started her opening assertion with an outline of a ugly October 2018 assault she mentioned Ray carried out on a girl who gave Ray over 1,000,000 {dollars} in intercourse work proceeds that yr alone.

She mentioned Ray and a girl who served as his “trusted lieutenant” discovered the lady they’d “compelled into a lifetime of prostitution” at a resort, the place Ray tortured her for hours to verify she’d proceed her intercourse work.

The prosecutor mentioned Ray used “violence, worry, intercourse and manipulation” to achieve intercourse, energy and cash.

The abuse started within the fall of 2010 when Ray started dwelling in his daughter’s on-campus small townhouse dormitory dwelling at Sarah Lawrence School, the place he persuaded his daughter’s associates to remain the subsequent summer time at his Manhattan residence, she mentioned.



There, Keenan mentioned, Ray realized their secrets and techniques and insecurities and exploited them, “profiting off their labor, their cash and even their our bodies.”

“As soon as he gained management of their lives, … he took over their lives,” she mentioned.

The ladies have been compelled to do guide labor for Ray in 2013 in North Carolina at his stepfather’s dwelling and obey his instructions after he satisfied them they owed him cash for damaging a few of his belongings or for making an attempt to poison him, the prosecutor mentioned.

Towards threats to launch their secrets and techniques and embarrassing videotaped moments to family and friends or on the web, the ladies and not less than one man complied with Ray’s calls for, she mentioned.

“When disgrace and embarrassment weren’t sufficient, he relied on violence,” Keenan mentioned. “The victims had no selection. They lived in worry of the defendant.”

The allegations towards Ray attained public prominence with the 2020 publication of “The Stolen Youngsters of Sarah Lawrence,” a New York magazine feature.

Glashausser, an assistant federal defender, disputed the prosecutor’s portrayal.

She mentioned her consumer was looking for to reconnect together with his daughter when he went to her dormitory and advised tales about “hobnobbing” with Mikhail Gorbachev, the previous Soviet Union president, being finest man at Kerik’s wedding ceremony and having associates who have been U.S. army generals.

Quickly, the school college students advised tales about their very own lives, embellishing them with tales of getting drugged drug sellers and different exploits, she mentioned.

“This was not a prison enterprise,” Glashausser mentioned. “This was a bunch of storytellers.”

Glashausser mentioned among the girls battled psychological sickness points and frightened Ray once they advised him they’d poisoned him, prompting him to hunt assist from prosecutors, the Environmental Safety Company and journalists. She mentioned in addition they set him as much as be bodily attacked.

She mentioned the lady who turned a intercourse employee “began escorting” in 2015 when she couldn’t afford her hire.

She mentioned jurors would see movies her consumer had recorded and “see some issues which might be onerous to look at.”

“I am not saying that Larry Ray is a saint,” Glashausser mentioned. “You do not have to love him. However this stuff weren’t crimes.”