Father of Tennessee newborn charged; girl believed to be dead

The search is on for Kennedy Hoyle

Officials: Father of Tennessee newborn charged after mom found shot to death; girl believed to be dead

Tennessee officials say the father of a child who was the subject of an Amber Alert earlier on Wednesday has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder (2x), murder in the perpetration of aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering/fabricating with evidence.Authorities also say they believe the child is deceased, but they have not found her body. Kennedy Hoyle was last seen wearing a black and white polka-dot onesie with pink pants, according to the TBI. She weighs 6 pounds and is 17 inches long. She has brown hair and brown eyes. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers found an abandoned vehicle at about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.”After searching the area, a female, 27, was located near the vehicle deceased,” MPD said in a tweet. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Kennedy Hoyle is asked to call MPD at 901-545-2677 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

