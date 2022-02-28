Father saves son from charging bull at Texas rodeo show

Cody Hooks

A bull ride lasts eight seconds, but a lot can go wrong in those eight seconds. A father is being praised on social media after a viral video shows him saving his son from a charging bull at a Texas rodeo show earlier this month. His son, Cody Hooks, was thrown from his bull while participating in a rodeo event in Belton, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

The video showed Hooks getting knocked unconscious right out the gate. The bull prepares to charge Hooks, however, his father Landis Hooks, jumped into the arena and drapes himself over his son’s body to protect him.