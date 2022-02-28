Father saves son from charging bull at Texas rodeo show

Front Page

A father is being praised on social media after a viral video shows him saving his son from a charging bull at a Texas rodeo show earlier this month.

Cody Hooks

A bull ride lasts eight seconds, but a lot can go wrong in those eight seconds. A father is being praised on social media after a viral video shows him saving his son from a charging bull at a Texas rodeo show earlier this month. His son, Cody Hooks, was thrown from his bull while participating in a rodeo event in Belton, according to the San Antonio Express-News

The video showed Hooks getting knocked unconscious right out the gate. The bull prepares to charge Hooks, however, his father Landis Hooks, jumped into the arena and drapes himself over his son’s body to protect him. 

On Twitter, Ken Carter posted the video on February 16, captioning it “Dad of the year.” The tweet received more than 2,000 retweets and over 15,000 likes. 

Users in the comments called the father the “real deal” and “a badass dad.” Matt A. tweeted the father is a “warrior,” adding how fathers make the best protectors. 

“Every dad hopes he’d take action like this one did. Impressive,” Goranson Consulting tweeted.


In an Instagram post, Cody wrote about the experience, thanking his father and the bullfighters for protecting him. He wrote: “Could’ve been a hella lots worse.”



