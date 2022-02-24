Favorites, dark horses, players to watch and more

The Dallas Morning News’ Greg Riddle previews the 2022 girls basketball regional tournament for Dallas-area schools.

6A Region I

The favorite: South Grand Prairie won this region last year, advancing to the state semifinals for the first time in school history. This season, the state’s fifth-ranked 6A team has wins over 2021 5A state runner-up Frisco Liberty, defending TAPPS 6A state champion Bishop Lynch and the Southlake Carroll team that SGP will face in Friday’s regional semifinal. SGP is coming off a 56-49 win over state No. 4-ranked Coppell, a game in which Victoria Dixon scored 20 points.

The dark horse: Southlake Carroll is trying to make it to the state tournament for the first time since winning the 1A state title in 1975. Carroll reached the regional semifinals last year, only to lose 56-42 to Plano East. Camryn Tade is averaging 20.5 points and 7.0 rebounds while making 62 3-pointers, and Milania Jordan averages 14.1 points and has made 30 3-pointers.

Players to watch: LSU signee Alisa Williams has averaged 21.3 points in the playoffs to help Denton Braswell advance to the regional semifinals for the first time. She had 22 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday’s 57-54 win over state No. 8-ranked Plano East. … Hallie Rhodes has averaged 16.3 points in the playoffs for District 3-6A runner-up Hurst L.D. Bell, and she made two game-clinching free throws with 2.3 seconds left in Tuesday’s 37-33 win over Euless Trinity. After losing in the first round of the playoffs in six of the last seven years, L.D. Bell is on its longest playoff run since reaching the regional final in 2014.

Predicted winner: Denton Braswell

Regional semifinals

(at Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center)

Southlake Carroll (28-5) vs. South Grand Prairie (32-4), 6:00 Friday

Hurst L.D. Bell (29-8) vs. Denton Braswell (34-2), 8:00 Friday

DeSoto senior Sa’ Myah Smith (5) defends a shot by Montverde forward Janiah Barker (3) during first half action. The two teams played their basketball game as part of the Thanksgiving Hoopfest which was held at Dickies Arena In Fort Worth on November 27, 2021. (Steve Hamm/ Special Contributor) (Steve Hamm)

6A Region II

The favorite: A DeSoto team that is ranked No. 2 in the nation (by ESPN) and No. 1 in the state is the heavy favorite to win a second straight Class 6A state title. A team that has six Division I signee (not counting the injured Michayla Gatewood) has won by an average of 26.9 points and has had only six wins decided by fewer than 10 points. LSU signee Sa’Myah Smith, Texas signee Amina Muhammad and Kentucky signee Tionna Herron are each capable of dominating a game individually, and collectively they give DeSoto the best frontcourt in the state.

The dark horse: It’s hard to call 11-time state champion Duncanville a dark horse, but in this region, that is the case. Duncanville is ranked No. 16 in the nation, but it has lost twice to DeSoto already this season, both times by four points. Duncanville also lost 52-39 to DeSoto in last year’s regional final. Guards Victoria Flores and Tristen Taylor earned all-area honors last season, although Flores was at Pinkston then before transferring to Duncanville. Flores is coming off a 16-point game in a 56-39 win over state No. 7-ranked Cedar Hill.

Players to watch: Katelyn Kabrich led Tomball Memorial with 12 points as it beat Grand Oaks 42-31 and advanced to the regional semifinals for the first time. … Ra’Niyah Lewis hit a 3-pointer with one second left to give Conroe a 40-38 win over Klein Collins in the regional quarterfinals.

Predicted winner: DeSoto

Regional semifinals

(at Ellis Davis Field House)

DeSoto (31-2) vs. Tomball Memorial, 6:00 Friday

Duncanville (33-6) vs. Conroe, 8:00 Friday

Mansfield Timberview point guard Desiree Wooten (3) sinks a 3-pointer over the defense of two mansfield Legacy players during first quarter action. The two teams played their Class 5A Region 1 quarterfinal girls basketball playoff game at Mansfield High School in Mansfield on February 21, 2022. (Steve Hamm/ Special Contributor) (Steve Hamm)

5A Region I

The favorite: Amarillo is the top ranked team remaining in this region, sitting at No. 5 in the 5A state rankings. Amarillo has won four state titles, most recently going back-to-back in 2018 and 2019. Briley Barnes and McKenzie Smith combined for 34 points in a win over Lubbock Cooper in the regional quarterfinals as Amarillo extended its winning streak to 13 games.

The dark horse: Mansfield Timberview takes a 15-game winning streak into the regional tournament. It has already beaten two of the other regional semifinalists — Lake Dallas and Lubbock Monterey. Chrishawn Coleman and North Texas signee Desiree Wooten combined for 29 points in a 48-44 regional quarterfinal win over rival Mansfield Legacy. Coleman averaged 15.1 points in the regular season, and Wooten averaged 13.4. Timberview has reached the state tournament five times, including in 2017, 2018 and 2020.

Players to watch: Mackenzie Buss, Camryn Richardson and Jorja Elliott have combined to average 32 points for Lake Dallas in the playoffs. Buss scored a game-high 18 points in Monday’s 54-47 win over Mansfield Summit as state No. 10-ranked Lake Dallas advanced to the regional semifinals for the second time in three years. … Freshman Aaliyah Chavez has averaged 25.9 points for Lubbock Monterey, and she has 13 games with at least 30 points, including a 50-point game and a 45-point game. Kelly Mora averages 20.6 points for a Monterey team that averages 68.7 points.

Predicted winner: Amarillo

Regional semifinals

(at Wichita Falls’ Kay Yeager Coliseum)

Amarillo vs. Mansfield Timberview (26-8), 4:00 Friday

Lubbock Monterey vs. Lake Dallas (32-4), 6:00 Friday

5A Region II

Frisco Liberty Jazzy Owens-Barnett #30 drives on Cedar Park Alisa Knight #23. Frisco Liberty vs. Cedar Park in girls basketball Class 5A state championship game on Wednesday, March 11, 2021 at the Alamodome. (Ron Cortes / Dallas Morning News)

The favorite: Frisco Liberty has reached the state tournament three years in a row and four of the last six years, with its lone state title coming in 2020. This is Liberty’s seventh straight season in the regional semifinals. All-state guard Jazzy Owens-Barnett, a Rice signee, and Keyera Roseby combined for 31 points Tuesday as the state’s fourth-ranked team beat No. 2 McKinney North 59-36 in the regional quarterfinals. Owens-Barnett has averaged 12 points in the playoffs.

The dark horse: Frisco Memorial, ranked No. 3 in the state, has been one of the area’s best defensive teams and is allowing 37.4 points per game. It has won 14 in a row and has allowed fewer than 30 points in six of those wins. UNLV signee Jasmyn Lott has averaged 16.7 points in the playoffs.

Players to watch: North Texas signee Breanna Davis averaged 25 points for Red Oak in the regular season — which ranked No. 2 in the Dallas area — and she has averaged 22.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists in the last two games. … North Forney was the No. 3 seed from District 13-5A, but it has reached the regional semifinals for the second straight year and the third time in four years. Mariah Clayton has averaged 21 points in the playoffs and had a 28-point game in the second round against Mount Pleasant.

Predicted winner: Frisco Liberty

Regional semifinals

(at Curtis Culwell Center)

Frisco Memorial (34-5) vs. North Forney (22-10), 6:00 Friday

Frisco Liberty (34-5) vs. Red Oak (27-8), 7:30 Friday

Argyle High School senior, Caroline Lyles, dribbles the ball during a drill at practice on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 in Argyle, Texas. Lyles is the leading scorer for Argyle High School that is undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 4A. (Rebecca Slezak / Staff Photographer)

4A Region I

The favorite: Argyle takes a 35-0 record and No. 1 state ranking into the regional semifinals as it seeks its eighth trip to the state tournament in nine years. Argyle’s six state titles are second-most in Dallas-area history behind Duncanville’s 11. Argyle is winning by an average of 31.6 points and has had only three games decided by fewer than 10 points. Caroline Lyles averages a team-high 15.1 points in her first season at Argyle after moving in from Arkansas, and Madi Lumsden averages 13.2 points.

The dark horse: Canyon is the defending 4A state champion, and its 20 state championships are second-most in UIL history behind Nazareth’s 24. But the state’s third-ranked team is the dark horse because it shares a region with Argyle, the only undefeated 4A team in the state. Taylor Thomas scored 23 points, including 13 in overtime, as Canyon beat ninth-ranked Levelland 44-37 in overtime in the regional quarterfinals.

Players to watch: Londyn Shain scored 28 points for Seminole in its 85-12 regional quarterfinal rout of Big Spring.

Predicted winner: Argyle

Regional semifinals

(at Lubbock Christian University)

Canyon vs. Argyle (35-0), 6:00 Friday

Seminole vs. Decatur, 7:30 Friday

4A Region II

The favorite: Brownsboro is ranked No. 4 in the state and takes a 14-game winning streak into the regional tournament. It has wins this season over No. 7 Sunnyvale and No. 8 Kennedale.

The dark horse: Lincoln isn’t ranked in the top 25 in the state, but it has been to the state tournament 15 times, which is second-most in Dallas-area history behind Duncanville’s 26 appearances. Lincoln was a state semifinalist in 2019 and 2020. Heaven Hayden was a starter on the 2020 team and is coming off a 23-point game in a 56-46 win over state No. 5-ranked Midlothian Heritage in the regional quarterfinals.

Players to watch: UT-Arlington signee Bella Ringenberg averages 12 points and 10 rebounds for state No. 13 Sanger and has scored 41 points in the last two games to help Sanger extend its winning streak to 17 games. … A buzzer-beating shot by Jakiya Williams gave Paris a 45-44 win over Gilmer in the regional quarterfinals.

Predicted winner: Lincoln

Regional semifinals

(at Texas A&M-Commerce)

Lincoln vs. Paris, 6:00 Friday

Sanger (30-4) vs. Brownsboro, 8:00 Friday

3A Region II

The favorite: Winnsboro, ranked No. 6 in the state, has been to the state tournament 13 times, most recently in 2020. It has won three state titles, and they were all in a row, in 1999, 2000 and 2001. Winnsboro has won 14 in a row, with an average margin of victory of 50.1 points. Winnsboro has scored more than 80 eight times during the winning streak. Winnsboro will try to avenge a 73-66 loss to Ponder in last year’s regional semifinals when the teams meet in the same round this year.

The dark horse: Edgewood has won 15 in a row, and the state’s 20th-ranked 3A team is coming off a 45-39 win over No. 15 Gunter. Edgewood is trying to reach the state tournament for the first time since 2012.

Players to watch: All-state guard Tate Wells has been dominant for Ponder in the playoffs, averaging 29.3 points. That includes a 46-point game against Life Oak Cliff in the first round. Kassi Ballard has had games of 23 and 26 points in the playoffs for a Ponder team that has won 14 in a row. Ponder is trying to reach the state semifinals for the second straight season and for the third time ever.

Predicted winner: Winnsboro

Regional semifinals

(at Prosper High School)

Edgewood (30-7) vs. Mount Vernon, 6:00 Friday

Ponder (24-11) vs. Winnsboro, 7:30 Friday

