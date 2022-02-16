FBI agents investigating Houston Health Department







They are investigating a case involving at least one employee and a health department marketing vendor, according to City of Houston spokesman Scott Packard.

The FBI executed a search warrant at offices in the 8000 block of North Stadium Drive, Packard said. They could be seen carrying several boxes out of the building.

It’s not clear if anyone was questioned, but Packard said the city is fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

The FBI sent the following statement without any further details:

“The FBI confirms that we are present at 8000 North Stadium Drive conducting court authorized law enforcement activity. As in any given matter, if charges are filed, they will eventually become a matter of public record. Department of Justice guidelines prevent us from providing more information at this time.”

Check back for more on this developing story. We have a crew on the scene and we’ll have a live update at 4:30 p.m.





