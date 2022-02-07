FBI Captures Suspect On Top 10 Most Wanted List After 16 Years Searching

The FBI has finally captured one of the most wanted suspects in the world, Octaviano Juarez-Corro, in Mexico after a tip from the public.

Decades ago, the FBI had a valuable TV resource in the show America’s Most Wanted, which would keep the public updated on criminals the FBI just couldn’t seem to capture. The show plastered their face all over television, overdramatized their crimes, and put them in the spotlight in millions of homes.

The show was a success for the most part, raising public awareness and helping capture some criminals. Even with its success, though, some people still are on the run to this day. The show has long been canceled, but the top most wanted criminal list is still around, but it is rare that we ever hear of the top criminals being caught. The top guys are smart, resourceful, and know to stay out the way and very rarely make a mistake.

Recently, the FBI caught one of their most wanted criminals thanks to an old school method, their tip line. Octaviano Juarez-Corro had been on the run for over 16 years for allegedly killing two people and injuring three others when he fired multiple shots into a crowded Milwaukee park in 2006. Octaviano was apprehended in Mexico on the evening of February 3, 2022, after someone called in a tip that happened to lead authorities directly to him.

Octaviano was the 525th person to be added to the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list in 2021 and a $100,000 reward was offered by the FBI for information on his location. Safe to say that $100,000 reward did the trick and the FBI got their guy shortly after.