FBI Dallas launches new campaign to raise hate crime awareness

DALLAS — Across the nation hate crimes are on the rise, together with in North Texas.

The FBI and the Dallas mayor introduced Monday, Oct. 3, as FBI Hate Crime Awareness Day.

The metropolis and the FBI are urging folks by means of the campaign to come ahead in the event that they’ve been a sufferer of a hate crime.

“Hate does not have a place in Dallas,” stated Matthew DeSarno, the FBI particular agent in cost in Dallas.

Standing in entrance of a particular mural in Oak Cliff, on South Tyler Street, DeSarno has a powerful message.

“We know that hate crimes are under reported,” stated DeSarno.

The FBI is rolling out a new campaign from metropolis buses to the rail system to a number of intersections, saying “protecting our community together, report hate crimes.”

“We take hate crimes as our top investigative priority,” stated DeSarno.

The @FBIDallas launching a new campaign w/@Johnson4Dallas . City buses, rail techniques to intersections have posters of “Report Hate Crimes.” Mural by @artistdiy depicting people of various ethnicities. 🎨@wfaa pic.twitter.com/ssIQ58z0b3 — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) October 3, 2022

While many are afraid to come ahead and report a hate crime, the town hopes the multicultural murals assist everybody really feel comfy.

“Us seeing ourselves in this style, the pattern and colors, we get a good sense of how we’re all related,” stated Daniel Yanez, the artist.

Yanez is an artist and an immigrant from Mexico. He shared his story of hate in Deep Ellum, the place he says, somebody yelled to his face, “I hate Mexicans.”

“We all go through the same problems, and can get through it together,” stated Yanez.

Recent investigations in North Texas have put hate crimes within the highlight.

In August, Esmeralda Uptown was arrested on assault and terroristic threats after a racist confrontation in Plano.

Then in May, Dallas police arrested Jeremy Smith, accused of taking pictures three ladies at a Koreatown hair salon. The FBI stated there’s a federal hate crime investigation nonetheless ongoing.

“Our mission is to protect the American people and uphold the constitution,” stated DeSarno.

“You can report to us through 1-800-CALL-FBI,” stated DeSarno.