FBI searches Tim Burke and Lynn Hurtak’s home Monday

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) performed a “court-authorized search” on the place of abode of Lynn Hurtak, a council member for the City of Tampa, and her husband, Tim Burke, on Monday night time. The FBI has no longer disclosed any information about the quest because of an ongoing investigation.

Just two weeks prior, Hurtak granted an interview at her home about her a success re-election marketing campaign. Hurtak up to now served as an appointed council member for three hundred and sixty five days sooner than reaching re-election in April. Meanwhile, Burke is the president of Burke Communications and had up to now labored for media firms akin to Gawker and The Daily Beast. His web site highlights his hobby for “effective digital communication,” however apparently inactive as of Tuesday. We have asked a reaction from the couple and will proceed to collect extra information from the City of Tampa relating to this subject.