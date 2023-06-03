FBI still searching for answers 4 years after father, son gunned down in Miami Gardens





Four years after the heinous crime, the FBI is still searching for answers in the homicide case of Lavel Mucherson, 31, and his 7-year-old son, Hezekiah, who have been shot to demise whilst using in Miami Gardens, Florida, in June 2017. The father and son have been in a black pickup truck heading north on Northwest thirty seventh Avenue and crossing 207th Street when any person using a dark-colored automobile pulled up along them and opened fireplace, hanging each sufferers. The police discovered a semi-automatic sort rifle and two handguns in Mucherson’s truck, and so they consider that he was once the centered sufferer.

According to government, Mucherson have been a sufferer of 2 earlier shootings in Miami Gardens, one on July 21, 2009, and some other on Dec. 8, 2011. He was once additionally arrested on a second-degree homicide rate in 2014, however the case was once later disregarded. (*4*) showed in 2019 that they have been additionally investigating a deadly taking pictures that took place in the early morning of June 3 – simply hours after the daddy and son have been killed – which they believed is also hooked up to the case. In that incident, a person in his 20s was once discovered shot to demise in Miramar, in entrance of a black BMW that he have been renting.

The case is still open, and the FBI assesses each tip that comes in and pursues it accordingly. However, the FBI spokesman declined to touch upon whether or not detectives still consider the 2 circumstances are hooked up, however they’re operating with their companions to spot another angles that are supposed to be regarded as. Anyone with information concerning the Muchersons’ murders is requested to name the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or put up a tip by way of guidelines.fbi.gov.

