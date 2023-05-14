FC Dallas edge short-handed Austin FC 1-0 on late goal | Fieldlevel

Texas

May 14, 2023
FC Dallas secured a 1-0 win over shorthanded Austin FC in the newest rendition of the Texas Derby. Jesus Ferreira scored within the 89th minute to raise the visiting group to victory.

Austin used to be compelled to play with simply 10 males for the general 36 mins of legislation and 11 mins of second-half stoppage time when Rodney Redes used to be booked for his moment yellow card of the sport after a bad on Dallas’ Sebastien Ibeagha on the 54th minute mark.

