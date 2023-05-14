FC Dallas edge short-handed Austin FC 1-0 on late goal | Fieldlevel

FC Dallas secured a 1-0 win over shorthanded Austin FC in the newest rendition of the Texas Derby. Jesus Ferreira scored within the 89th minute to raise the visiting group to victory.
Austin used to be compelled to play with simply 10 males for the general 36 mins of legislation and 11 mins of second-half stoppage time when Rodney Redes used to be booked for his moment yellow card of the sport after a bad on Dallas’ Sebastien Ibeagha on the 54th minute mark.
Dallas driven for a goal in opposition to Austin’s compact protection and produced an opportunity within the sixty fourth minute on an Alan Velasco shot from outdoor the field that used to be stored within the backside left nook by means of Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver.
Dallas had 3 extra pictures however none on goal prior to Ferreira produced the game-winner on a right-footed shot previous Stuver from the middle of the field after a cross on a via ball from Tsiki Ntsabeleng.
FC Dallas (5-3-3, 18 issues) received for most effective the 3rd time in its previous seven league suits (no longer counting a suspended recreation with St. Louis City on May 5), with two ties over that extend. FCD hasn’t ever misplaced within the common season to Austin.
Maarten Paes needed to make only one save for Dallas whilst recording his fourth shutout of the yr and the twelfth blank sheet of his two-year MLS profession.
Austin (2-5-4, 10 issues) has no longer received since March 11, a streak of 8 suits that began with a loss on the street to its different Lone Star State rival, Houston Dynamo FC.
Austin, which performed with out the injured Sebastian Driussi (groin) for the second one immediately league fit, had only one shot in the second one 1/2 however it used to be no longer on goal.
Each group produced a just right scoring danger within the first 1/2. FC Dallas’s Jader Obrian hit the correct post with a right-footed shot within the twenty ninth minute after a cross from Jesus Ferreira on a quick destroy.
Austin replied with the 1/2’s most effective shot on goal when Adam Lundkvist uncorked a left-footed shot from the left aspect of the field that compelled a save from Paes on the most sensible middle of the goal.