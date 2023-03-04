FC Dallas game day chants: Learn the lyrics here

If you need to be told the FC Dallas chants and develop your #DTID (Dallas ‘Til I Die) fandom, here is a breakdown of each and every tune and the corresponding lyrics.

FRISCO, Texas — If you pass out to an FC Dallas fit, you can listen some songs chanted right through the game.

It’s not unusual in football game day tradition for the supporter teams of those golf equipment to play the songs continuous and it is a just right time to partake! The United States nationwide group has its personal too, which used to be a marvel for one in every of our WFAA virtual manufacturers going to her first ladies’s game.

The FC Dallas supporter’s crew is known as “El Matador.” They frequently practice playing the songs and chants so they are in a position to head for fit day.

If you need to be told the FC Dallas chants and develop your #DTID (Dallas ‘Til I Die) fandom, here is a breakdown of each song and the corresponding lyrics:

Soy de Dallas

Señores yo soy de Dallas desde l. a. cuna

Que vamos a salir campeones no tengo duda

Con un poco más de huevos

La vuelta vamos a dar

Y todos de cabeza vamos a festejar

Dale Matador

Dale Matador

Dale Matador

Dale Matador

Para Ser Campeon

Hoy te vinimo a alentar

Para ser campeón

Hoy hay que ganar

Dale dale dale Bo

Mi buen amigo

Dallas mi buen amigo

Esta campaña volveremos a estar contigo

Te alentaremoooos de corazooon

Esta es tu hinchada que te quiere ver campeón

No me importa lo que digan

Lo que digan los demás

Yo te sigo a todas partes

Cada ves te quiero más

Cavese

Dale Cavese:

l. a. l. a. l. a. l. a. l. a. l. a. l. a. LA laaaa

l. a. l. a. l. a. l. a. l. a. l. a. l. a. laaaa

l. a. l. a. l. a. l. a. l. a. l. a. LA l. a. laaaa

l. a. l. a. l. a. LA l. a. LA l. a. laaaa oooooOOOhhhh

ooooooOOHHHH

OOOOOOoohhhh

oooOOoooOOohhhh

Hoy hay que ganar

Hoy hay que ganar

Hoy hay que ganar

Hoy hay que ganar FC DALLAS

Hoy hay que ganar

Banda Alentando

Vamos vamos FC Dallas

La banda está alentando, como en todas las canchas

Solo pido que vayas al frente, que juegues a lo grande te lo pide l. a. gente

No se compara, esta es l. a. hinchada que no te deja

Es diferente, vayas donde vayas estaré presente

Dale Dallas

FC Dallas

y dale dale Dallas

Y Dale dale Dallas

Y dale dale Dallas

Es l. a. Hora

Es l. a. hora, es l. a. hora

Es l. a. hora de ganar

Pongan huevos para enfrente

Que tenemos que ganar

Y dale dale dale Oh oh oh

Cada Dia Te Quiero Mas

Vamos, vamos FC Dallas vamos a ganar

Que esta hinchada no te deja de alentar

Yo te sigo a todas partes a dónde vas,

cada día te quiero más

Vamos FC Dallas

Vamos FC Dallas

Esta noche

Tenemos que ganar

Dallas es un Sentimiento

Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ola Ole Ole Ole

Cada Dia Te Quiero Mas

Oh FC Dallas Es Un Sentimiento No Puedo Parar

Dale Matador

Dale, dale, dale Matador

Dale, dale, dale Matador.

Dale! Matador!

Dallas Corteo

We constitute FC Dallas

Ole ole ole

We put on this crimson we’ll at all times be

Ole ole ole

Our hearts beat for you

We will at all times adore you

Our lives we give for FC Dallas

Ole ole ole

Lo lo lo lo lo lo Ooooo oooo oooo

Ahi viene l. a. Hinchada

Muchachos

Dallas Eres mi pasión l. a. alegría que me das

No se compara con nada cada día te quiero más

No me importa donde estés Siempre te voy a alentar

Si jugas al otro lado en l. a. grada voy estar

No queda ningúna hinchada que se enfrenta al

Muchachos traigan vino hoy juega Dallas

Que esta banda está de fiesta Hoy se tiene que ganar

Muchachos traigan vino hoy juega Dallas

Pongan huevos los noventa

Hasta que no puedas más.

Get your fit day protection with WFAA’s ‘Keeping Score’

With “Keeping Score,” right through the 2023 season, we are striving to deliver you whole FC Dallas fit day protection, overlaying the whole thing from the game itself, to the meals, to the enthusiasts that make the game so nice, our “Becky G forecast” (sure, in point of fact) and the whole thing in between in a amusing, digestible means.