FC Dallas game day chants: Learn the lyrics here

If you need to be told the FC Dallas chants and develop your #DTID (Dallas ‘Til I Die) fandom, here is a breakdown of each and every tune and the corresponding lyrics.

FRISCO, Texas — If you go to an FC Dallas game, you can hear some songs chanted throughout the game.

It's not unusual in soccer game day tradition for the supporter groups of these clubs to sing the songs continuously and it is a good time to partake! The United States national team has its own too, which was a surprise for one of our WFAA digital producers attending her first women's game. 

The FC Dallas supporter's group is called "El Matador." They often practice singing the songs and chants so they are ready to go for match day.

Soy de Dallas

Señores yo soy de Dallas desde l. a. cuna
Que vamos a salir campeones no tengo duda
Con un poco más de huevos
La vuelta vamos a dar
Y todos de cabeza vamos a festejar

Dale Matador
Dale Matador
Dale Matador
Dale Matador

Para Ser Campeon

Hoy te vinimo a alentar
Para ser campeón
Hoy hay que ganar
Dale dale dale Bo

Mi buen amigo

Dallas mi buen amigo
Esta campaña volveremos a estar contigo
Te alentaremoooos de corazooon
Esta es tu hinchada que te quiere ver campeón
No me importa lo que digan
Lo que digan los demás
Yo te sigo a todas partes
Cada ves te quiero más

Cavese

Dale Cavese:
l. a. l. a. l. a. l. a. l. a. l. a. l. a. LA laaaa
l. a. l. a. l. a. l. a. l. a. l. a. l. a. laaaa
l. a. l. a. l. a. l. a. l. a. l. a. LA l. a. laaaa
l. a. l. a. l. a. LA l. a. LA l. a. laaaa

oooooOOOhhhh
ooooooOOHHHH
OOOOOOoohhhh
oooOOoooOOohhhh 

Hoy hay que ganar

Hoy hay que ganar
Hoy hay que ganar
Hoy hay que ganar FC DALLAS
Hoy hay que ganar

Banda Alentando

Vamos vamos FC Dallas
La banda está alentando, como en todas las canchas
Solo pido que vayas al frente, que juegues a lo grande te lo pide l. a. gente
No se compara, esta es l. a. hinchada que no te deja
Es diferente, vayas donde vayas estaré presente 

Dale Dallas

FC Dallas
y dale dale Dallas
Y Dale dale Dallas
Y dale dale Dallas 

Es l. a. Hora

Es l. a. hora, es l. a. hora
Es l. a. hora de ganar
Pongan huevos para enfrente
Que tenemos que ganar
Y dale dale dale Oh oh oh

Cada Dia Te Quiero Mas

Vamos, vamos FC Dallas vamos a ganar
Que esta hinchada no te deja de alentar
Yo te sigo a todas partes a dónde vas,
cada día te quiero más 

Vamos FC Dallas

Vamos FC Dallas
Esta noche
Tenemos que ganar

Dallas es un Sentimiento

Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ola Ole Ole Ole
Cada Dia Te Quiero Mas
Oh FC Dallas Es Un Sentimiento No Puedo Parar

Dale Matador

Dale, dale, dale Matador
Dale, dale, dale Matador.
Dale! Matador!

Dallas Corteo

We constitute FC Dallas
Ole ole ole
We put on this crimson we’ll at all times be
Ole ole ole
Our hearts beat for you
We will at all times adore you
Our lives we give for FC Dallas
Ole ole ole
Lo lo lo lo lo lo

Ooooo oooo oooo

Ahi viene l. a. Hinchada

Muchachos

Dallas Eres mi pasión l. a. alegría que me das 

No se compara con nada cada día te quiero más 

No me importa donde estés Siempre te voy a alentar 

Si jugas al otro lado en l. a. grada voy estar

No queda ningúna hinchada que se enfrenta al 

Muchachos traigan vino hoy juega Dallas 

Que esta banda está de fiesta Hoy se tiene que ganar 

Muchachos traigan vino hoy juega Dallas 

Pongan huevos los noventa 

Hasta que no puedas más.

