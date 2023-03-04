FC Dallas game day chants: Learn the lyrics here

If you need to be told the FC Dallas chants and develop your #DTID (Dallas ‘Til I Die) fandom, here is a breakdown of each and every tune and the corresponding lyrics.
FRISCO, Texas — If you pass out to an FC Dallas fit, you can listen some songs chanted right through the game.
It’s not unusual in football game day tradition for the supporter teams of those golf equipment to play the songs continuous and it is a just right time to partake! The United States nationwide group has its personal too, which used to be a marvel for one in every of our WFAA virtual manufacturers going to her first ladies’s game.
The FC Dallas supporter’s crew is known as “El Matador.” They frequently practice playing the songs and chants so they are in a position to head for fit day.
If you need to be told the FC Dallas chants and develop your #DTID (Dallas ‘Til I Die) fandom, here is a breakdown of each song and the corresponding lyrics:
Soy de Dallas
Señores yo soy de Dallas desde l. a. cuna
Que vamos a salir campeones no tengo duda
Con un poco más de huevos
La vuelta vamos a dar
Y todos de cabeza vamos a festejar
Dale Matador
Dale Matador
Dale Matador
Dale Matador
Para Ser Campeon
Hoy te vinimo a alentar
Para ser campeón
Hoy hay que ganar
Dale dale dale Bo
Mi buen amigo
Dallas mi buen amigo
Esta campaña volveremos a estar contigo
Te alentaremoooos de corazooon
Esta es tu hinchada que te quiere ver campeón
No me importa lo que digan
Lo que digan los demás
Yo te sigo a todas partes
Cada ves te quiero más
Cavese
Dale Cavese:
l. a. l. a. l. a. l. a. l. a. l. a. l. a. LA laaaa
l. a. l. a. l. a. l. a. l. a. l. a. l. a. laaaa
l. a. l. a. l. a. l. a. l. a. l. a. LA l. a. laaaa
l. a. l. a. l. a. LA l. a. LA l. a. laaaa
oooooOOOhhhh
ooooooOOHHHH
OOOOOOoohhhh
oooOOoooOOohhhh
Hoy hay que ganar
Hoy hay que ganar
Hoy hay que ganar
Hoy hay que ganar FC DALLAS
Hoy hay que ganar
Banda Alentando
Vamos vamos FC Dallas
La banda está alentando, como en todas las canchas
Solo pido que vayas al frente, que juegues a lo grande te lo pide l. a. gente
No se compara, esta es l. a. hinchada que no te deja
Es diferente, vayas donde vayas estaré presente
Dale Dallas
FC Dallas
y dale dale Dallas
Y Dale dale Dallas
Y dale dale Dallas
Es l. a. Hora
Es l. a. hora, es l. a. hora
Es l. a. hora de ganar
Pongan huevos para enfrente
Que tenemos que ganar
Y dale dale dale Oh oh oh
Cada Dia Te Quiero Mas
Vamos, vamos FC Dallas vamos a ganar
Que esta hinchada no te deja de alentar
Yo te sigo a todas partes a dónde vas,
cada día te quiero más
Vamos FC Dallas
Vamos FC Dallas
Esta noche
Tenemos que ganar
Dallas es un Sentimiento
Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ola Ole Ole Ole
Cada Dia Te Quiero Mas
Oh FC Dallas Es Un Sentimiento No Puedo Parar
Dale Matador
Dale, dale, dale Matador
Dale, dale, dale Matador.
Dale! Matador!
Dallas Corteo
We constitute FC Dallas
Ole ole ole
We put on this crimson we’ll at all times be
Ole ole ole
Our hearts beat for you
We will at all times adore you
Our lives we give for FC Dallas
Ole ole ole
Lo lo lo lo lo lo
Ooooo oooo oooo
Ahi viene l. a. Hinchada
Muchachos
Dallas Eres mi pasión l. a. alegría que me das
No se compara con nada cada día te quiero más
No me importa donde estés Siempre te voy a alentar
Si jugas al otro lado en l. a. grada voy estar
No queda ningúna hinchada que se enfrenta al
Muchachos traigan vino hoy juega Dallas
Que esta banda está de fiesta Hoy se tiene que ganar
Muchachos traigan vino hoy juega Dallas
Pongan huevos los noventa
Hasta que no puedas más.
