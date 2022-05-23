FC Dallas loses second straight, first home match of season vs. Minnesota

FRISCO — FC Dallas hoped to bounce back quickly from a loss on the road suffered during the week but instead fell to Minnesota United 2-1 on Sunday, the first defeat for the team at Toyota Stadium this year and the first consecutive defeats in the Nico Estévez era.

FCD had a stronger showing in the final half-hour of the match but couldn’t overcome a lethargic first hour in which it conceded on a pair of set pieces and fell despite the fourth goal in as many games for Paul Arriola.

“It’s time to refocus,” FCD left back Marco Farfan said after the match. “We’ve lost two games we all think we should’ve won. Right now it’s refocus and stay confident. We’ve got a really good team and we all believe in each other.”

It was the visitors taking the lead in the 19th minute. Minnesota United had a free kick after the referee brought a play back for a foul when no advantage appeared for the Loons after a through ball into the box.

Emanuel Reynoso put a low free kick through a gap in the FC Dallas wall but had it saved by FCD goalkeeper Maarten Paes. Players from both teams sprinted to reach the rebound, but Minnesota United forward Robin Lod won the race and finished past Paes.

It was two in the 55th minute. Minnesota won a set piece that FCD cleared to the top of the box, D.J. Taylor hit a rising shot that beat Paes and doubled Minnesota United’s advantage with his first-ever MLS goal.

Estévez said both goals coming off set pieces is something to evaluate but also shows the nature of the sport, in which one team can be the better squad and still fall short as he felt his team did Sunday.

“We had a clear example of what soccer is about. A team that had 19 shots, 25 crosses and scored one goal, a team that had six shots but scored two goals from set pieces. I think we outplayed them. There was one team. It was us,” Estévez said in his post-match news conference. “We didn’t have the ruthlessness or aggression to connect the last pass, the last ball, the last shot to score a goal.”

It was a quick response from FCD on the second goal, as Arriola scored in the 59th minute. Jader Obrian found Arriola on the wing and he took two touches and smashed it in from outside the area to cut the gap.

FCD had tried to find a quick response to the first goal in the 23rd minute but couldn’t convert. Midfielder Paxton Pomykal chested down a bouncing corner kick near the corner of the box and lashed a shot just wide of Minnesota goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair’s goal.

Paes had to be alert again in the 36th minute, when Minnesota worked a move down its right side that ended with Reynoso having a shot from range with his favored left foot. The Dutchman pushed the attempt over the bar and snagged the resulting corner kick after it came into the box and was headed down.

Fans who had been lulled into a daze with a lack of attacking chances for FCD sat up in the 44th minute, when midfielder Facundo Quignon created space for himself a tried to bend a long-range shot into the goal but pulled the effort just wide.

The half ended with FCD putting only one shot on goal compared to Minnesota’s five, but thanks to Paes’ efforts, the Loons had just the 1-0 advantage on the scoreboard.

Immediately FCD looked ready to turn things around in the second half, starting the latter 45 minutes with sustained possession that resulted in a look in the six-yard area for Franco Jara. The forward, starting for Jesus Ferreira in an attempt to get the forward rest after a long week with multiple games, was unable to get the effort on target but it served as a warning shot for Minnesota’s defense.

The Arriola goal showed they perhaps didn’t take that advisory seriously enough, with FCD continuing to push forward. In the 78th minute, Quignon sprung Ferreira, in as a substitute playing in a deeper role than usual. But St. Clair was off his line quickly enough to keep Ferreira from getting a shot off.

Quignon again found Ferreira in the 81st minute, chipping a ball over the top that Ferreira brought down but once again saw taken off him before he could test St. Clair.

In the 85th minute, a cross from Nanu got to the back post where Arriola looked to double his tally and tie the match, but he couldn’t put the header on frame.

Beni Redzic had the same issue early in seven minutes of stoppage time, with center back Nkosi Tafari putting a ball into the box but the winger sending his headed attempt wide.

“I thought we had good spells,” Pomykal said. “We just need to be more clinical going forward. A lot of positives to take away from the game, but it always sucks to drop points at home.”

FCD will look to get back to winning ways Saturday when it travels to face Orlando City, the last match before the June international break.

Jon Arnold is a staff writer at The Striker Texas, which partners with The Dallas Morning News to provide coverage of FC Dallas and other notable Texas soccer stories. Find more soccer coverage at thestrikertexas.com.

1/19FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez looks on from the sideline during the game against Minnesota United, Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Frisco, Texas. (Steve Nurenberg/Special Contributor) 2/19FC Dallas defender Jose Martinez (3) gets tripped by Minnesota United attacker Abu Danladi during the second half on a MLS soccer game between Minnesota United FC and FC Dallas, Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Frisco, Texas. (Steve Nurenberg Special Contributor) 3/19FC Dallas attacker Jesus Ferreira stands on the sideline before the game against Minnesota United, Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Frisco, Texas. (Steve Nurenberg/Special Contributor) 4/19FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez stands on the sideline before the game against Minnesota United, Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Frisco, Texas. (Steve Nurenberg/Special Contributor) 5/19FC Dallas midfielder Paxton Pomykai (19) and Minnesota United midfielder Kervin Arriaga (33) go for a header during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Frisco, Texas. (Steve Nurenberg/The Dallas Morning News via AP)(Steve Nurenberg / ASSOCIATED PRESS) 6/19FC Dallas’ Franco Jara (29) tries to go around Minnesota United defender Michael Boxall during the first half of an MLS soccer game, Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Frisco, Texas. (Steve Nurenberg/The Dallas Morning News via AP)(Steve Nurenberg / ASSOCIATED PRESS) 7/19FC Dallas’ Paul Arriola, right, attempts a shot on goal against Minnesota United defender Michael Boxall during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Frisco, Texas. (Steve Nurenberg/The Dallas Morning News via AP)(Steve Nurenberg / ASSOCIATED PRESS) 8/19FC Dallas defender Ema Twumasi tries to control the ball against Minnesota United during the first half on a MLS soccer game between Minnesota United FC and FC Dallas, Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Frisco, Texas. (Steve Nurenberg/ Special Contributor) 9/19FC Dallas attacker Franco Jara (29) and Minnesota United midfielder DJ Taylor go for a header during the first half on a MLS soccer game between Minnesota United FC and FC Dallas, Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Frisco, Texas. (Steve Nurenberg/Special Contributor) 10/19FC goalkeeper Maarten Paes goes up to make a save against Minnesota United during the first half on a MLS soccer game between Minnesota United FC and FC Dallas, Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Frisco, Texas. (Steve Nurenberg/Special Contributor) 11/19FC Dallas midfielder Paul Arriola (right) tries to go around Minnesota United midfielder DJ Taylor (27) during the first half on a MLS soccer game between Minnesota United FC and FC Dallas, Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Frisco, Texas. (Steve Nurenberg/Special Contributor) 12/19FC Dallas midfielder Paul Arriola goes up for a header in front of Minnesota United midfielder Franco Fragapane (7) during the first half on a MLS soccer game between Minnesota United FC and FC Dallas, Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Frisco, Texas. (Steve Nurenberg/Special Contributor) 13/19FC Dallas defender Ema Twumasi (left) tries to gain control of the ball against Minnesota United midfielder Franco Fragapane during the first half on a MLS soccer game between Minnesota United FC and FC Dallas, Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Frisco, Texas. (Steve Nurenberg/Special Contributor) 14/19FC Dallas midfielder Paxton Pomykai (19) looks to take a shot on goal against Minnesota United midfielder Kervin Arriaga (33) during the first half on a MLS soccer game between Minnesota United FC and FC Dallas, Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Frisco, Texas. (Steve Nurenberg/Special Contributor) 15/19FC Dallas midfielder Katlego Ntsabeleng (16) tries to get around Minnesota United midfielder Wil Trapp (20) during the first half on a MLS soccer game between Minnesota United FC and FC Dallas, Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Frisco, Texas. (Steve Nurenberg/Special Contributor) 16/19FC Dallas midfielder Paxton Pomykai (19) tries to head the ball against Minnesota United midfielder DJ Taylor (27) during the first half on a MLS soccer game between Minnesota United FC and FC Dallas, Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Frisco, Texas. (Steve Nurenberg/Special Contributor) 17/19FC Dallas defender Nkosi Tafari (left) heads the ball away from Minnesota United Robin Lod during the first half on a MLS soccer game between Minnesota United FC and FC Dallas, Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Frisco, Texas. (Steve Nurenberg/Special Contributor) 18/19FC Dallas midfielder Paxton Pomykai (19) and Minnesota United midfielder Kervin Arriaga (33) go for a header during the first half on a MLS soccer game between Minnesota United FC and FC Dallas, Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Frisco, Texas. (Steve Nurenberg Special Contributor) 19/19FC Dallas Paul Arriola (right) attempts a shot on goal against Minnesota United defender Michael Boxall during the first half on a MLS soccer game between Minnesota United FC and FC Dallas, Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Frisco, Texas. (Steve Nurenberg Special Contributor)

