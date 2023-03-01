FC Dallas vs. LA Galaxy: Catch the 80s drone show after the game!

Fresh off a 1-0 loss to Minnesota United, FC Dallas will host LA Galaxy, who’re making their very own season debut after “El Tráfico” vs. LAFC was once postponed.

FRISCO, Texas — FC Dallas has now not misplaced consecutive house fits since August of 2021 in opposition to Sporting Kansas City and Seattle, and the Toros glance to keep away from that very same destiny as the LA Galaxy make their 2023 debut.

The LA Galaxy’s first tournament in opposition to LAFC, the contention dubbed “El Tráfico,” was once postponed to July 4 because of inclement climate on Saturday. The get started of the FC Dallas season didn’t pass as many idea it could, shedding to a Minnesota United membership even if the Loons have been lacking their megastar participant.

Despite having a leg up in mins performed this season and up to date head-to-head good fortune, FC Dallas head trainer Nico Estévez is not taking the Galaxy frivolously.

“It could go either way,” Estévez stated when requested about probably having a bonus with one recreation performed versus LA making its season debut. “Having one game under our legs and in our minds helps knowing what [this game] is about. Hopefully we can use that against the Galaxy and surprise them. At the end of the day, they’re a quality team.”

Estévez stated his membership is aware of how LA Galaxy performs, however wish to be ready for them to tweak some issues from ultimate season.

FC Dallas has received its ultimate six house fits in opposition to the LA Galaxy, together with 3 blank sheets in every of the ultimate 3. The ultimate time FC Dallas misplaced its opening tournament was once in 2009 in opposition to the Chicago Fire. That 2009 season was once additionally the handiest time in membership historical past that it misplaced its first two fits of the season, according to the MLS.

FC Dallas began the season ranked 9th in the MLS Power Rankings and fell eight spots to No. 17 after Matchday 1.

Saturday’s tournament additionally marks the first of a large number of themed promotion nights during the season. It’ll be 80s night time on Saturday in opposition to the Galaxy, the place LED 80’s glasses can be given away at access, lovers can experience neon inflatable video games and Instagrammable hotspots round Toyota Stadium, and there can be a post-match drone and LED gentle show set to a 1980’s theme.

How to look at FC Dallas vs. LA Galaxy

