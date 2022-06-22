FDA investigating new claim of infant dying after drinking formula

WASHINGTON — The Food and Drug Administration is investigating a new claim of an infant dying after consuming Abbott formula.

The new claim stated an infant died after consuming Abbott’s product in January 2022, making it the tenth loss of life earlier than Abbott issued its recall in February. According to the FDA, they had been first notified of the tenth loss of life on June 10 and have since initiated an investigation.

ABC News beforehand reported the FDA investigated 9 claims of infant deaths, together with seven that had not beforehand been made public.

Two of the deaths had been included within the FDA’s investigation of Abbott’s Sturgis plant. For the opposite seven deaths, the FDA stated it couldn’t discover sufficient proof linking these circumstances straight with Abbott’s plant and weren’t included within the preliminary investigation.

ABC News reported the most recent investigation is in its “preliminary stages” and it has not but been decided how substantively this loss of life is linked to Abbott’s formula. The FDA advised ABC it will present an replace because it discovered extra.