‘Fear Over Respect!’ Micah Parsons Takes DeMarcus Lawrence Dallas Cowboys Challenge

June 2, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
FRISCO – Coming into his second season within the league, Micah Parsons, 23, is already a Professional Bowl starter, NFL Defensive Rookie of the 12 months, and was a defensive chief on a 12-5 Cowboys playoff crew. 

Parsons was even in consideration for NFL Defensive Participant of the 12 months, as his 13 sacks in 2021 put him among the many league leaders. He is additionally rapidly developed right into a crew spokesman and has been humorous, intelligent, open, and insightful to the media.

And now he seems to be setting the tone for his sophomore marketing campaign with the Cowboys … each on Twitter …



