Federal judge grants injunction temporarily blocking enforcement of Illinois gun law

A brief injunction has been granted via a federal judge in Illinois to dam the enforcement of a gun law that bans some semiautomatic rifles and high-capacity magazines. The ruling used to be issued on Friday afternoon via the United States District Court for the Southern District of Illinois judge, Stephen Patrick McGlynn, who mentioned that the court docket should remember of the rights assured via the Constitution.

The ban, signed via Democratic Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker in January, imposes consequences for those who “carry or possess…manufacture, sell, deliver, import, or purchase any assault weapon or .50 caliber rifle.” Under the law, people who legally possess a weapon should sign in it with the Illinois State Police.

The Gun Owners of America, who acted as a plaintiff within the case, launched a observation noting that the ruling will have to be taken as a message to Governor Pritzker.









The Gun Owners of America Senior Vice President, Erich Pratt, mentioned that “Governor Pritzker and his anti-gun cabal in the legislature thought they could steamroll the Second Amendment, and this ruling makes clear that they abused their authority and infringed on their citizens’ rights. We look forward to continuing this fight.”