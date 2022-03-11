Federal mask mandate for travel extended another month amid policy review

Dmitry Marchenko / EyeEm

(WASHINGTON) — Masks will proceed to be required on planes, trains and buses for at the least one other month, the Transportation Safety Administration introduced Thursday. The company stated the federal masks mandate for transportation can be prolonged by means of April 18.

Throughout the extension, the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention (CDC) will work with authorities businesses to “assist inform a revised coverage framework for when, and underneath what circumstances, masks ought to be required within the public transportation hall,” in accordance with a TSA press launch.

Airways for America (A4A), the group that lobbies on behalf of all main U.S. airways, stated in a press release that its members would help the extension, but it surely urged the Biden administration to discover a path ahead for lifting masks and testing necessities.

That is the shortest extension of the journey masks mandate because it was first enacted underneath President Biden. Beforehand, the extensions had lasted for 90 days.

A coalition of Republican Senators referred to as on the president to finish federal Covid-19 journey restrictions Thursday. The group, led by Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., stated, “It’s time for the federal authorities to acknowledge this actuality, comply with the science, and cut back or get rid of these restrictions instantly.”

ABC Information' Sam Sweeney contributed to this report.

