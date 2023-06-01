Federal officer arrested after stalking, battering ex in Key West, police say

KEY WEST, Fla. – The contemporary arrest of a federal legislation enforcement officer in Key West has raised necessary problems about balancing various factors, making tough selections, and taking into consideration the affect of the ones selections on society. According to an arrest record, Scott Dale Hatfield, a 38-year-old U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer in keeping with the island, was once arrested on fees of misdemeanor battery and stalking after he stalked after which “forcefully” driven his ex-girlfriend. Police spoke back to the scene after receiving stories of a disturbance on the Winn-Dixie at 2778 N. Roosevelt Blvd.

The lady, who had moved out of Hatfield’s house on Saturday, reported that he approached her in a fitness center positioned on the identical buying groceries plaza, then adopted her as she walked away to her automobile. After she were given into the auto, Hatfield held the door open “and did not allow her to leave.” The record states she “tried to get out of the car and Hatfield shoved her into the car twice.” Hatfield best stopped, police stated, after a close-by building team began yelling at him and he walked away.

The lady walked in opposition to Winn-Dixie and known as 911. The investigating officer wrote that the girl’s shoulders had been “reddish,” indicative of being driven forcefully. Hatfield admitted to following his ex to her automobile and stated he positioned his hand in the auto door to forestall the girl from shutting it. He informed officials that he put his hands out preventatively after the girl stated she would “kick him in the nuts,” the record states. “Hatfield stated that he did commit a battery on (the woman),” the investigating officer wrote.

The lady additionally confirmed officials screenshots appearing that Hatfield had known as her 11 instances the former Monday and a string of textual content messages despatched after the girl informed him to prevent texting her or she would name the police. She additionally stated she “feared Hatfield because he showed up to her house unannounced in his CBP uniform trying to get her to speak with him,” and needed to “repeatedly” ask him to go away.

The case is scheduled to be heard in the Monroe County court docket on June 7, in line with prison information.