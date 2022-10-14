Federal prosecutors try to prove Central Florida Oath Keepers encouraged violence on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The trial of two Central Florida members of the Oath Keepers accomplished its second week with prosecutors trying to present that they conspired to interact in violence on Jan. 6, 2021.

Kelly Meggs, of Dunnellon, and Kenneth Harrelson, of Titusville, are charged with seditious conspiracy with different members of the Oath Keepers, together with its chief Elmer Stewart Rhodes.

According to sources at CBS News, Special Agent Kelsey Harris, who investigated the Florida contingent of the far-right group, testified this week concerning the intense rhetoric and planning that preceded the Jan. 6 assault.

Prosecutors alleged Meggs wrote in a bunch chat on Dec. 22, 2020, “It’s gonna be wild…It’s gonna be wild….He called us all to the Capitol and wants us to make it wild…Sir Yes Sir!!”

This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers chief Stewart Rhodes and 4 others charged with seditious conspiracy within the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol assault, in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Shown above are, witness John Zimmerman, who was a part of the Oath Keepers North Carolina Chapter, seated within the witness stand, defendant Thomas Caldwell, of Berryville, Va., seated entrance row left, Oath Keepers chief Stewart Rhodes, seated second left with a watch patch, defendant Jessica Watkins, of Woodstock, Ohio, seated third from proper, Kelly Meggs, of Dunnellon, Fla., seated second from proper, and defendant Kenneth Harrelson, of Titusville, Fla., seated at proper. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathryn Rakoczy is proven in blue standing at proper earlier than U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta. (Dana Verkouteren through AP) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

They contended it was in response to former President Trump’s tweet on Dec. 19, 2020, describing his Jan. 6 rally as “wild.”

Defense attorneys argued that no proof has been offered to date that present these on trial advocated for storming the Capitol.

“I am going to be very worried every time I look at that case and watch it, because of the potential for mistrial,” mentioned Mark O’Mara.

The prison protection legal professional mentioned he has declined requests to defend different suspects within the Capitol riot case.

He informed News 6 he believes there ought to be a digital camera contained in the federal courtroom throughout this trial.

(*6*) he mentioned. “Granted, there are warts, and they’ll see them, but the idea of protecting this somehow from one camera, or one pool camera in a courtroom, that lets the rest of us see what’s going on, to me, is something out of the 1930s or ‘40s. This is 2022. It is time for the rest of us to be able to see it on the internet, just like we see everything else.”

The trial enters its third week on Monday.

