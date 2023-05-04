“The Federal Reserve has increased interest rates to their peak point since 2007 to address the issue of inflation. However, there are concerns among critics that this action may result in a recession. In this report by Nancy Cordes, learn more about the situation. Stay up-to-date on breaking news, live events, and exclusive stories by enabling browser notifications. Don’t miss out – turn them on now.”
Federal Reserve pushes interest rates to highest point since 2007
