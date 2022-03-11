FedEx Launches A Second E-Commerce Learning Lab Program for Minority Small Business Owners

Are you a woman-owned minority small enterprise proprietor questioning the right way to take your small enterprise on-line? Undecided what one of the best e-commerce platform is for small enterprise homeowners? Questioning the right way to launch a profitable small enterprise on-line retailer? Are you in search of methods to enhance your e-commerce enterprise and promote extra on-line?
Enter the FedEx E-Commerce Learning Lab. Powered by non-profit companion Accion Opportunity Fund and main e-commerce consultancy 37 Oaks, the FedEx E-Commerce Studying Lab is a multi-faceted four-month program designed to assist minority small enterprise homeowners – primarily ladies of shade – who need to develop or broaden their e-commerce operations. This system contains:
- Immersive e-commerce programs and workshops
- Teaching from trade consultants
- Networking with fellow entrepreneurs
- On-line gross sales assist and order success by means of Summer time 2022
- A $2,000 enterprise grant to assist e-commerce progress plans
Created particularly for minority small enterprise homeowners, the FedEx E-Commerce Studying Lab initiative is a vital part of FedEx Cares, FedEx’s world group engagement program. “Earlier than this system, we have been actually scuffling with scaling our on-line gross sales,” says India Russell, Co-Founding father of All the things Sauce. “The entire data lined throughout this system was very worthwhile and really thorough … Now, we have now a strong blueprint and know what we need to implement to have a profitable e-commerce retailer.”
“That is our fifth 12 months of organizing particular packages that straight attain out to women-owned minority small enterprise homeowners and empower them with the assets they should succeed,” says Rose Flenorl, World Citizenship Supervisor at FedEx. “With the increase, we have now seen within the progress of e-commerce in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. This program will show to be particularly useful in taking individuals from the brick-and-mortar to on-line.”
Functions to take part within the FedEx E-Commerce Studying Lab are open now till Friday, April 1, 2022. For eligibility necessities or to use, click on here.