Feds charge former Speaker Rick Johnson for taking $100k bribe | Michigan

(The Center Square) – Former House Speaker Rick Johnson and three others were charged in connection with a bribery scheme related to the state’s medical marijuana licensing board.

At a press conference in downtown Lansing, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten said Johnson took more than $100,000 in bribes after then-Republican Gov. Rick Snyder appointed Johnson chairman of the state’s medical marijuana licensing board, where he served from May 2017 through April 2019.

All four people have reached plea deals and are cooperating with the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office, Totten said. Those charged include lobbyists Brian Pierce and Vincent Brown, and businessman John Dawood Dalaly, according to the charging documents.

Johnson accepted more than $100,000 in bribes from multiple people in exchange for licenses to operate marijuana facilities during Michigan’s nascent cannabis industry, officials said. Johnson served as a Republican House Speaker from 2001 to 2004, and then ran a Lansing lobbying firm from May 2017 through April 2019.

Totten said that the bribes included free private jet flights from Dalaly.

Totten said public corruption was a “poison” to democracy and compared the marijuana industry to a “modern-day gold rush.”

“Those who wield the power of the state have a sacred responsibility to serve the people they represent,” Totten said. “And when a government official takes a bribe, they violate that solemn duty in favor of the connected, the crooked, and ultimately themselves.”

The Michigan Medical Marihuana Licensing Board was abolished by executive order in 2019. A license at the time of the alleged corruption cost at least $5,000. Michigan voters chose to legalize medicinal marijuana in 2008.

Totten said the investigation was ongoing and that they will place the “highest priority” on public corruption charges.

“Johnson accepted these bribes corruptly … with the understanding that these bribes were offered to influence him or reward him for actions he might take,” Totten told reporters.

It’s unclear what jail time those charged will serve if convicted. Totten said that Johnson and Dalaly were charged with a crime that, if convicted, could bring a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a maximum fine of $250,000.

Meanwhile, Pierce and Brown could face up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000 if convicted, but the specifics will be left to a judge, Totten said.