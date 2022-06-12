Feds withhold $1.2M as Florida refuses to enforce COVID vaccine rule for health care workers | National

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.— As Gov. Ron DeSantis fights COVID-19 vaccination passports and mandates — most lately by threatening the Special Olympics with a $27.5 million wonderful — there’s one mandate he can’t cease.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is implementing a federal vaccine requirement for health care employees that gives solely medical or non secular exemptions. The rule, which the U.S. Supreme Court validated in January, contradicts a state legislation that requires employers to supply broad exemptions that aren’t allowed by CMS.

Though the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration has vowed not to monitor or report whether or not Florida health care services are following the requirement, that isn’t stopping the federal authorities from checking. CMS required 100% of eligible Florida health care workers to be absolutely vaccinated or obtain an exemption by Feb. 28.

CMS has diminished Florida’s federal allocation of survey and certification funding by $1.2 million and can pay contractors to verify if health care services are following the legislation, which might usually be the state’s duty, a CMS spokesperson stated. The company plans to reduce funds to non-compliant states in future years till they begin overseeing the vaccine requirement, a Feb. 9 memorandum stated.

Brock Juarez, communications director for the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, in a Thursday electronic mail stated the CMS strikes don’t change the company’s coverage.

“1.2 million dollars is a small price to pay to protect the freedom of health care workers,” he wrote.

Juarez added that he doubted CMS would truly undergo with its threatened penalty for non-compliant hospitals: termination from this system, which might imply hospitals would not have the option to settle for Medicaid or Medicare.

A file 5,242,984 individuals are at the moment enrolled in Medicaid statewide, in accordance to the Florida Agency for Health Care’s April tally.

“The concept that the Biden Administration would tie Medicare and Medicaid funding to a vaccination mandate – funding that pays for medical care for children, the elderly, disabled, and low income individuals is half-baked public policy,” Juarez wrote. “I would be surprised if that was the route they choose to take.”

Christina Pushaw, spokesperson for DeSantis, in an electronic mail stated state legal guidelines the governor signed in November limiting vaccination mandates nonetheless stand.

Businesses with 99 staff or fewer that challenge vaccination mandates with out exemptions might be fined $10,000 per worker violation, and bigger companies might be fined $50,000 per worker violation, a Nov. 18 news launch from DeSantis’ workplace stated.

“Florida law provides protections from employer vaccine mandates. Nobody, including healthcare workers, should lose his or her livelihood due to covid vaccination status. This is a personal medical decision, and in Florida, we respect that,” Pushaw wrote.

The state legislation differs from federal legislation by requiring exemptions that CMS forbids, such as an exemption for prior COVID-19 an infection.

“Available evidence indicates that COVID-19 vaccines offer better protection than natural immunity alone and that vaccines, even after prior infection, help prevent reinfections,” a CMS FAQ doc reads.

Pushaw known as this place “unscientific.”

The state legislation additionally requires individuals with out qualifying non secular or medical exemptions to be given the choice to check weekly as an alternative of getting vaccinated, which CMS doesn’t enable, citing proof that vaccination is a simpler an infection management measure.

CMS contends that states can’t prohibit hospitals from following the rule due to the U.S. Constitution’s Supremacy Clause, which establishes that federal legislation takes priority over state legislation once they battle.

The hospital regulator has cited 69 hospitals nationwide for not complying with the mandate and is working to deliver them in line, the company instructed Politico on May 30, although coverage specialists instructed the publication they fear whether or not the company has adequate sources for the duty.

The thought of a health care vaccine mandate has had broad help from the medical group since earlier than it was enacted.

In July 2021, over 50 medical teams together with the American Medical Association, American Nurses Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, Association of American Medical Colleges, and National Association for Home Care and Hospice all known as for health care employers to require staff to be vaccinated towards COVID-19, in accordance to a news launch from the Association of American Medical Colleges.

“The AAMC, whose members continue to provide patient care on the frontlines of this ongoing pandemic, did not come to this decision lightly,” stated AAMC President and CEO Dr. David J. Skorton in July. “Based on the large and convincing body of evidence and real-world experience of the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines, requiring vaccinations among those serving at health care institutions is the right decision to promote the health of our patients, their families, and communities.”

Critics such as DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo have argued that vaccination mandates will improve the present scarcity of health care workers in Florida and violate individuals’s bodily autonomy.

“Your rights or your freedoms should not be circumscribed by your decision to take or not take a COVID vaccine,” DeSantis stated at a June 3 news convention to talk about the tip of the Special Olympics’ vaccine requirement.

The vaccination mandate to this point doesn’t seem to have exacerbated staffing shortages, at the very least in nursing properties, the place vaccination charges elevated by 25 share factors nationally from 63% to 88% from the mandate’s announcement in Aug. 2021 to its deadline on the finish of February, a May evaluation by Kaiser Family Foundation researchers discovered.

