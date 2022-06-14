Feels-like temps to reach 109° in northeast Florida, 111° in southeast Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There is a warmth advisory in place on Tuesday as feels-like temperatures reach 105 to 109 levels throughout northeast Florida and 107 to 111 levels for southeast Georgia.

The afternoon highs and humidity will mix to create the scorching feeling.

The Heat Advisory has been issued for I-10 north, throughout southeast Georgia from 11 a.m. by way of 7 p.m. Scattered showers, storms will develop after 2 p.m. and linger by way of 9 p.m. Some slow-moving storms might produce regionally heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Those in Florida and Georgia are going to need to keep hydrated and keep out of the solar! Also, take into consideration your pets this week! Sidewalks will turn into sizzling and dehydration is extra doubtless that on different days this yr.

Do you know the way warmth index is calculated?

The increased the relative humidity, the warmer it feels.🥵 🌡️ This week highs might be in the mid/higher 90s, however with our moisture, it is going to really feel like 100-110°. ⚠️ Stay secure & have the opportunity to acknowledge the indicators of warmth exhaustion/stroke! pic.twitter.com/VWS0xmMHeZ — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) June 13, 2022

Precautions to take in case you have to be outdoors throughout a warmth advisory:

Avoid strenuous actions