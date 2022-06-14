Florida

Feels-like temps to reach 109° in northeast Florida, 111° in southeast Georgia

June 14, 2022
Esther Dean


JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There is a warmth advisory in place on Tuesday as feels-like temperatures reach 105 to 109 levels throughout northeast Florida and 107 to 111 levels for southeast Georgia.

The afternoon highs and humidity will mix to create the scorching feeling.

The Heat Advisory has been issued for I-10 north, throughout southeast Georgia from 11 a.m. by way of 7 p.m. Scattered showers, storms will develop after 2 p.m. and linger by way of 9 p.m. Some slow-moving storms might produce regionally heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Those in Florida and Georgia are going to need to keep hydrated and keep out of the solar! Also, take into consideration your pets this week! Sidewalks will turn into sizzling and dehydration is extra doubtless that on different days this yr.

Precautions to take in case you have to be outdoors throughout a warmth advisory:

Avoid strenuous actions

  • Wear mild clothes

  • Drink loads of fluids

  • Find air con

  • Watch for warmth cramps, warmth exhaustion and warmth stroke

  • Never go away folks or pets in a closed automobile

  • Check on members of the family and neighbors

