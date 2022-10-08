FEMA approves $150 million for households in Florida

TALLAHASSEE – Ten days after the foremost catastrophe declaration for Hurricane Ian in Florida, FEMA has permitted $150 million in grants to 101,705 households to assist them recuperate.

Disaster help could embody monetary assist with momentary lodging, residence repairs and different disaster-related bills. FEMA grants embody $72 million for housing help and $78 million for different bills.

The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP has obtained 31,000 claims from Florida policyholders and made $10 million in advance funds.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is processing catastrophe mortgage functions and has permitted $3.5 million up to now.

To apply for FEMA catastrophe help, go surfing to disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA app for smartphones or name 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. day by day. Help is offered in most languages. If you utilize a relay service, comparable to video relay service (VRS), captioned phone service or others, give FEMA the quantity for that service.

For extra information about Hurricane Ian restoration in Florida, go to fema.gov/disaster/4673 and floridadisaster.org/.