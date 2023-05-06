FEMA: Owners of cars damaged in historic Broward floods may be eligible for money – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Federal price range may be to be had for homeowners of cars that had been critically damaged throughout the historic flooding in Broward County final month. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has introduced that help will be supplied to those that meet positive necessities:

The car(s) should were damaged throughout the flooding that happened between April 12 and 14.

The car(s) should be not operable or secure to force.

Cosmetic upkeep is not going to be lined below this help program.

Applicants should personal or rent the affected automotive(s). Rentals don’t seem to be eligible.

Assistance most effective applies to wreck that’s not lined by way of insurance coverage or if the homeowners haven’t any insurance coverage.

To follow for this assist, seek advice from FEMA’s website. For extra information on FEMA’s help program for Broward County flood survivors, take a look at their press release and fact sheet.

