Fernando Tatis Jr. injury: Padres star out up to three months with fractured wrist, may need surgery

San Diego Padres celebrity Fernando Tatis Jr. suffered a fractured wrist in some unspecified time in the future through the offseason and might be out as much as three months, GM A.J. Preller informed reporters on Monday, including The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. Surgical procedure could also be required. The three-month timeline would put Tatis on monitor to return in the midst of June.

“Nothing loopy, I assumed it was one thing we may work by way of,” Tatis informed reporters, including MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell, concerning the harm. He stated it first popped up a few month in the past, although it could date again to his December motorbike accident. Tatis clarified the choice whether or not to have surgical procedure has not been made but.

Gamers and groups weren’t allowed to speak through the lockout, so golf equipment weren’t alerted to any accidents suffered through the offseason till the work stoppage ended. This would be the third time in three 162-game seasons he has missed time with accidents. In 2019 and 2021, again and shoulder hassle sidelined him.

Tatis, 23, has completed within the high 4 of NL MVP voting every of the final two seasons. He hit .282/.364/.611 with 42 residence runs in 130 video games final yr and has cemented himself as one of many productive gamers within the sport when he is truly on the sector. In his three MLB seasons, Tatis has performed 273 of 384 doable common season video games, or 71 %.

The harm is devastating information for a Padres crew trying to rebound from a tremendously disappointing 2021. San Diego went into final season as a World Sequence contender and as a substitute went 79-83. They misplaced 34 of their last 46 video games. Supervisor Jayce Tingler was let go after the season and the Padres employed Bob Melvin away from the Athletics to exchange him.

Here is what Sportsline has to say concerning the affect of dropping Tatis for probably near half the season:

with Tatis 88.8 66.2% 5.1% 1.1% with out Tatis 86.1 53.8% 2.9% 0.5% Change -2.7 -12.4% -2.2% -0.6%

“It is horrible. I really feel like all people’s dissatisfied, particularly me,” Tatis told Cassavell. “I really feel like we now have a reasonably good likelihood this yr as a crew, and I simply wish to be on the market for my teammates.”

San Diego traded second baseman Adam Frazier to the Mariners previous to the lockout, thinning the membership’s center infield depth. Melvin’s common lineup figures to look one thing like this whereas Tatis is on the mend:

CF Trent Grisham 2B Jake Cronenworth 3B Manny Machado 1B Eric Hosmer RF Wil Myers C Austin Nola LF Jurickson Profar DH Nomar Mazara SS Ha-Seong Kim

The Padres pursued Nelson Cruz previous to his take care of the Nationals and so they determine to stay out there for an enormous bat. A brief-term take care of an outfielder makes probably the most sense. Jorge Soler, Andrew McCutchen, and Joc Pederson are potential targets. They may look right into a reunion with Tommy Pham as nicely, or pursue Japanese slugger Seiya Suzuki.

Journeyman and non-roster invitee Domingo Leyba now has the within monitor on the crew’s utility infielder job, so the Padres may look to improve their bench earlier than Opening Day as nicely. San Diego was a middle-of-the street offensive crew final season and so they’re yet one more harm away from wanting actually skinny within the lineup.

Tatis has been nothing wanting sensible when he is on the sector. He simply is not on the sector as usually because the Padres would love. Tatis is getting into the second yr of the file 14-year, $340 million contract he signed final spring.