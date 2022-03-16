Fernando Tatis Jr. injury: Padres star undergoes surgery for fractured wrist, could be out up to three months

San Diego Padres celebrity Fernando Tatis Jr. suffered a fractured wrist sooner or later throughout the offseason and may very well be out as much as three months, GM A.J. Preller informed reporters on Monday, including The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. Tatis underwent surgical procedure to restore the wrist Wednesday morning, reported Lin. The three-month timeline would put Tatis on monitor to return in the midst of June.

“Nothing loopy, I believed it was one thing we might work by,” Tatis informed reporters, including MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell, in regards to the harm. He stated it first popped up a few month in the past, although it might date again to his December motorbike accident.

On Tuesday, Padres supervisor Bob Melvin stated he hopes Tatis motorcycle-riding days are over.

Gamers and groups weren’t allowed to speak throughout the lockout, so golf equipment weren’t alerted to any accidents suffered throughout the offseason till the work stoppage ended. This would be the third time in three 162-game seasons he has missed time with accidents. In 2019 and 2021, again and shoulder hassle sidelined him.

Tatis, 23, has completed within the high 4 of NL MVP voting every of the final two seasons. He hit .282/.364/.611 with 42 dwelling runs in 130 video games final yr and has cemented himself as one of many productive gamers within the sport when he is truly on the sector. In his three MLB seasons, Tatis has performed 273 of 384 doable common season video games, or 71 p.c.

The harm is devastating information for a Padres group seeking to rebound from a tremendously disappointing 2021. San Diego went into final season as a World Sequence contender and as an alternative went 79-83. They misplaced 34 of their ultimate 46 video games. Supervisor Jayce Tingler was let go after the season and the Padres employed Bob Melvin away from the Athletics to interchange him.

This is what Sportsline has to say in regards to the influence of dropping Tatis for probably near half the season:

With Tatis 88.8 66.2% 5.1% 1.1% With out Tatis 86.1 53.8% 2.9% 0.5% Change -2.7 -12.4% -2.2% -0.6%

“It is horrible. I really feel like everyone’s disenchanted, particularly me,” Tatis told Cassavell. “I really feel like we have now a reasonably good likelihood this yr as a group, and I simply need to be on the market for my teammates.”

San Diego traded second baseman Adam Frazier to the Mariners previous to the lockout, thinning the membership’s center infield depth. Melvin’s common lineup figures to look one thing like this whereas Tatis is on the mend:

CF Trent Grisham 2B Jake Cronenworth 3B Manny Machado 1B Eric Hosmer RF Wil Myers C Austin Nola LF Jurickson Profar DH Nomar Mazara SS Ha-Seong Kim

The Padres pursued Nelson Cruz previous to his take care of the Nationals and so they determine to stay available in the market for an enormous bat. A brief-term take care of an outfielder makes probably the most sense. Jorge Soler, Andrew McCutchen, and Joc Pederson are potential targets. They might look right into a reunion with Tommy Pham as nicely, or pursue Japanese slugger Seiya Suzuki.

Journeyman and non-roster invitee Domingo Leyba now has the within monitor on the group’s utility infielder job, so the Padres might look to improve their bench earlier than Opening Day as nicely. San Diego was a middle-of-the street offensive group final season and so they’re yet one more harm away from wanting actually skinny within the lineup.

Tatis has been nothing in need of good when he is on the sector. He simply is not on the sector as typically because the Padres would love. Tatis is getting into the second yr of the file 14-year, $340 million contract he signed final spring.