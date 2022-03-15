Fernando Tatis Jr. injury: Star out up to three months with fractured wrist; Padres address motorcycle riding

San Diego Padres celebrity Fernando Tatis Jr. suffered a fractured wrist in some unspecified time in the future through the offseason and could possibly be out as much as three months, GM A.J. Preller instructed reporters on Monday, including The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. Surgical procedure could also be required. The three-month timeline would put Tatis on observe to return in the midst of June.

“Nothing loopy, I assumed it was one thing we may work by means of,” Tatis instructed reporters, including MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell, concerning the damage. He mentioned it first popped up a few month in the past, although it could date again to his December bike accident. Tatis clarified the choice whether or not to have surgical procedure has not been made but.

On Tuesday, Padres supervisor Bob Melvin mentioned he hopes Tatis motorcycle-riding days are over.

Gamers and groups weren’t allowed to speak through the lockout, so golf equipment weren’t alerted to any accidents suffered through the offseason till the work stoppage ended. This would be the third time in three 162-game seasons he has missed time with accidents. In 2019 and 2021, again and shoulder hassle sidelined him.

Tatis, 23, has completed within the prime 4 of NL MVP voting every of the final two seasons. He hit .282/.364/.611 with 42 house runs in 130 video games final yr and has cemented himself as one of many productive gamers within the sport when he is truly on the sphere. In his three MLB seasons, Tatis has performed 273 of 384 attainable common season video games, or 71 p.c.

The damage is devastating information for a Padres staff trying to rebound from a tremendously disappointing 2021. San Diego went into final season as a World Collection contender and as a substitute went 79-83. They misplaced 34 of their last 46 video games. Supervisor Jayce Tingler was let go after the season and the Padres employed Bob Melvin away from the Athletics to switch him.

Here is what Sportsline has to say concerning the affect of dropping Tatis for doubtlessly near half the season:

with Tatis 88.8 66.2% 5.1% 1.1% with out Tatis 86.1 53.8% 2.9% 0.5% Change -2.7 -12.4% -2.2% -0.6%

“It is horrible. I really feel like all people’s disenchanted, particularly me,” Tatis told Cassavell. “I really feel like now we have a fairly good likelihood this yr as a staff, and I simply wish to be on the market for my teammates.”

San Diego traded second baseman Adam Frazier to the Mariners previous to the lockout, thinning the membership’s center infield depth. Melvin’s common lineup figures to look one thing like this whereas Tatis is on the mend:

CF Trent Grisham 2B Jake Cronenworth 3B Manny Machado 1B Eric Hosmer RF Wil Myers C Austin Nola LF Jurickson Profar DH Nomar Mazara SS Ha-Seong Kim

The Padres pursued Nelson Cruz previous to his take care of the Nationals they usually determine to stay available in the market for an enormous bat. A brief-term take care of an outfielder makes essentially the most sense. Jorge Soler, Andrew McCutchen, and Joc Pederson are potential targets. They may look right into a reunion with Tommy Pham as effectively, or pursue Japanese slugger Seiya Suzuki.

Journeyman and non-roster invitee Domingo Leyba now has the within observe on the staff’s utility infielder job, so the Padres may look to improve their bench earlier than Opening Day as effectively. San Diego was a middle-of-the street offensive staff final season they usually’re yet one more damage away from trying actually skinny within the lineup.

Tatis has been nothing in need of good when he is on the sphere. He simply is not on the sphere as usually because the Padres would really like. Tatis is getting into the second yr of the file 14-year, $340 million contract he signed final spring.