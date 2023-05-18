Ferreira sparks Dallas to 2-1 victory over Whitecaps





FC Dallas secured a 2-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday night time, with Jesús Ferreira netting a purpose in every part.

Vancouver took the lead within the twenty third minute with Pedro Vite’s unassisted purpose, however Dallas equalised within the thirty seventh minute with Ferreira’s first purpose, accompanied through an help from Jáder Obrian. Ferreira scored the match-winner within the 54th minute, assisted through Tsiki Ntsabeleng.

This brace takes Ferreira’s season tally to 8, hanging him in a three-way tie for 2d position with Jordan Morris of the Seattle Sounders and Cristian Espinoza of the San Jose Earthquakes, with Dénis Bouanga of Los Angeles FC main the league with 9 objectives.

While Vancouver have been unbeaten in 5 street fits towards Dallas, this victory ended Dallas’ eight-match dropping streak at house towards Vancouver. The Whitecaps’ street run and not using a win now stands at 14 fits, tied with the San Jose Earthquakes for the longest present streak within the league.

Dallas has allowed most effective two objectives at house of their earlier 9 fits, playoffs incorporated. The remaining time Vancouver scored multiple purpose towards Dallas used to be in a 2-0 win remaining June, with Yohei Takaoka making only one save for Vancouver.

Dallas will host the Houston Dynamo of their subsequent tournament, whilst Vancouver will face the Seattle Sounders at house.

