Festival lineup features female rappers Cardi B, Ice Spice, GloRilla, Coi Leray & Lola Brooke

Cardi B will be making her way to her native New York to headline this year’s Summer Jam music festival.

She is one of a few female rappers slated to hit the stage, including Ice Spice, GloRilla, Coi Leray and Lola Brooke. Representing the men are French Montana, Lil Tjay, Fivio Foreign and The LOX, who will be celebrating hip-hop’s 50th anniversary.

Summer Jam takes place June 4 following a pre-festival show featuring performances by NLE Choppa, Kenzo B, 2Rare, Sha EK, McVert and TQ. Typically held at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, the event will go down at a new location: UBS Arena.

“HOT 97’s Summer Jam is a hip-hop staple, and we are excited to bring the most electric show of the summer back to New York for hip-hop’s 50th anniversary,” Bradford Tobin, HOT 97’s president, chief operating officer and general counsel, said in a statement, per Billboard.

“The show is all about bringing hip-hop’s biggest stars to the stage, and we are honored to have New York’s own Cardi B as our headliner this year,” added HOT 97’s TT Torrez. “I am so proud of the strong female presence in our lineup, which represents women’s dominance over the airwaves this year.”

Tickets will go on sale Saturday, April 8, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster, with a presale for the show beginning April 3.