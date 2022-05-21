Feyenoord Football Chief explains Dessers’ unexpected situation

Feyenoord Technical Director, Frank Arnesen is full of praise for Cyriel Dessers, following the Forward’s impressive campaign for the Club.
Dessers joined Feyenoord on a season-long loan after becoming surplus to requirement at Genk.
He started his career as back up striker to Bryan Linssen, and made major impact off the bench.
The Nigerian will eventually go in to earn a starter’s spot and dislodged Linssen to became Arne Slot’s number one striker.
The 27-year-old repaid the faith shown by guiding them to the final of the UEFA Europa Conference League.
“Dessers has been invaluable. The funny thing is that Bryan Linssen played like a charm before the winter break, but every time Dessers came in, he scored,” said Frank Arnesen.
“And not just like that; he decided one game after another. In the meantime, the situation is such that we just have to see if we can keep him.
“Moreover, few or no one could have foreseen that he would now do so well. In the meantime, the interest in him has only grown,” the Feyenoord Director told voetbalkrant.com
If you use the quotes from this content, you legally agree to give www.brila.net the News credit as the source and a backlink to our story. Copyright 2020 Brila Media.
Comodo SSL
error: Content is protected !!