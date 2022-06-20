FHP trooper returns to work after crash near Skyway 10K race

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — It’s again to work for a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who put herself in hurt’s approach earlier this yr. Trooper Toni Schuck has been on the mend after she blocked the trail of an impaired driver near the Skyway 10K race.

In March, Schuck jumped into motion when a driver broke via barricades for the Skyway 10K race.

Dashcam video confirmed how Trooper Schuck, a 26-year veteran of the Patrol, positioned her automobile in the course of the street, what she known as an intuition, pondering if the motive force noticed her automobile, they might cease.

But they didn’t cease, as a substitute, they collided with Schuck almost head-on.

Trooper hailed a hero for blocking impaired driver near Skyway 10K

“I’m just a trooper. I work on commercial vehicles. I inspect those large trucks, and that’s what I feel comfortable doing,” stated Schuck. “You reflect every day, and like I’ve said before I’m glad it was me. I’m glad that nobody else got hurt.”

Support poured in after Trooper Schuck’s actions grabbed the eye of individuals everywhere in the world.

But Tuesday marked a second she’d been wanting ahead to: it was Trooper Schuck’s first day again to work.

Schuck defined she feels good and is worked up to be again.

“At first, it was hard. You have a lot of soreness,” stated Schuck. “Physical therapy and doctor visits, chiropractor visits have helped a lot, so like I said it’s been a process. Bumpy in the beginning, but it smoothed out enough to where I was able to come back to full duty.”

She additionally shared that itch to get again to the job was all the time there.

“The itch was there even after the crash,” stated Schuck. “I knew that I wasn’t going to be able to come back, but in my heart, I knew I was going to fight to get back as far as the recovery process.”

As she returns to work defending the neighborhood, Schuck nonetheless says she felt she did what she had to do. ABC Action News requested Schuck how she feels now when individuals name her a hero.

“My response is the same: I appreciate it, but it was my job to do. I would do it over again,” stated Schuck. “It was my job. If they still want to call the hero, that’s great, but it was my job.”