FHP: Woman caught in crossfire during I-95 shooting

MIAMI – A lady was injured in an early morning shooting on I-95.

It occurred round 1:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes close to NW ninety fifth Street.

The Florida Highway Patrol stated the lady was behind the wheel of a silver Nissan Altima when she observed a black Mercedes-Benz sedan and a darkish inexperienced Lamborghini SUV touring at a excessive fee of pace, the occupants of the automobiles had been shooting at one another.

As they handed her, one of many rounds from the Mercedes struck the lady’s windshield. Some of the shattering glass struck her on her brow.

FHP stated the lady was handled for minor accidents.

No different automobiles had been hit and no different accidents had been reported

Anyone with information on the Mercedes or Lamborghini SUV is urged to contact *FHP (*347).