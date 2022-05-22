Fidelityletscompaniesofferbitcoinina401(k),butfinancialadviserswarnit’sariskybet

Skip to content
Ifyou’redreamingofretiringonabitcoinwindfall,youmaywanttoreconsider. Bitcoin’srecentpricefallhascapturedheadlinesforitsbreadth—decliningbymorethanone-thirdsinceMarchandbymorethan50percentsinceNovember.Somearenowwonderingwhetherthesell-offcouldreverberatethroughoutthebroadereconomy. Overthepastweek,thepricehasquietlystabilizedataround$30,000.Forbitcoin’smostardentsupporters—andforthosewithanextensiveriskappetite—itmaybeabuyingopportunity. ThefinancialservicescompanyFidelityInvestmentssaiditwasgivingcompaniestheabilitytoofferemployeestheoptiontoinvestupto20percentoftheir401(k)sinbitcoin.Thatmeanspeoplewhowantstoaddbitcointotheir401(k)wouldfirsthavetoseeiftheiremployeroffersit. “Thereisgrowinginterestfrom(retirement)plansponsorsforvehiclesthatenablethemtoprovidetheiremployeesaccesstodigitalassetsindefinedcontributionplans,andinturnfromindividualswithanappetitetoincorporatecryptocurrenciesintotheirlong-terminvestmentstrategies,”saidDaveGray,headofworkplaceretirementofferingsandplatformsatFidelityInvestments. Inafollow-upinterview,Graysaidanycompanywithemployeeswhomaybeinterestedindigitalcurrencieslikebitcoinaspartofthelong-termtransformationofthefinancialsystemshouldconsidertheproduct.Itshouldnot,however,beusedasashort-termbetoncryptoreturns,hesaid. “For(retirement)plansponsorsthatchoosetoofferourproduct,it’sanopportunityto…buyinovertimebecausetheymaybelievethisistherightlong terminvestmentstrategytosupplementatraditionalportfolio,”Graysaid. Doesinvestingincryptocurrenciesmakesenseforyourretirementaccount? Evenbeforebitcoin’sdramaticsell-off,oneanalystcameoutvehementlyagainsttheideaofinvestinganypartofa401(k)incryptocurrency.InanApril27note,MorningstarseniorresearchanalystMadelineHumewrote: “WhileMorningstarisnotagainstcryptocurrency—andfulldisclosure,Iownsomebitcoin—Fidelity’sstrategyforcapitalizingonthecryptomomentumismisplaced,”Humewrote. “Atthisstage,mixingbitcoinand401(k)plansisaterribleidea.” Thedifferencesbetweentraditionalinvestmentvehicleslikestocksandbondsandbitcoinareclear. Stocksandbonds,whichmakeupmostretirementportfolios,arebackedbyunderlyingcashflowsintheformofdividendsorinterestpayments.Theseallowanalyststomodelorestimatethefuturepricesoftheseinvestments. Ontheotherhand,bitcoinhasnounderlyingassets,Humesaid. “Theabsenceoffundamentalsandvaluationsmakesitabadfitfora401(k)plan,”shesaid,addingthatbitcoin’spriceisusuallydrivenbyspeculators.Theseareindividualswhotrytoconvinceothersthatbitcoin’spricewillcontinuetogoup. Overtime,moststocksorbondswillultimatelyincreaseinvalueastheunderlyingcompaniesgrowandbecomemoreprofitable. ButthefuturepriceofBitcoinisnearlyimpossibletopredict,Humesays.Itmaysomedaygoupagain,butitsmovementsaredrivenmorebythosespeculativenarratives. “Everyonehasaneighborornephewthathititbigincrypto,buteveninstitutionssmellbloodinthewateronreturns,”Humesaidinafollow-upinterview.Sheadded:”Therearenoshortcutstoretirement.” ThatsentimentwasechoedbyJacksonWood,aportfoliomanagerandadvisoratFreedomDay,afinancialplanningadvisory.Woodalsowritesaboutcryptocurrencies. “401(k)sandIRAsareveryimportantaccountstonearlyeveryU.S.retiree,”hewroteinaMay11featureforthecryptocurrencynewssiteCoindesk.com.“Theseaccountsarethebesttoolswehaveforbuildingretirementportfolios,sothemoneyintheseaccountsisextremelyimportanttotheowner’sfuturewell-being.Allocatingtoaspeculativeassetlikebitcoinjustbecauseit’ssuddenlyavailableisnotawisedecision.” WoodtoldNBCNewshedidnotthinkmanyretirementplansponsors,alsoknownasfiduciaries,wouldtakeFidelityuponitsbitcoin401(k)product. “Eventhoughitmadewavesandalotnews,Idoubtmanyfiduciarieswillfeelcomfortablewithit,”Woodsaid. Indeed,formoremainstreamcompanies,theproductseemstobeano-go.NBCNewsaskedadozenFortune100companies,aswellasTwitter,whethertheyweremakingbitcoinavailableasachoicefortheiremployees’401(k)s.Amongthosewhoresponded,nonesaidtheywereofferingsuchaproduct. Whataretherisksandrewardsofcryptoaspartofyour401(k)strategy? Despitetherisks,atleastoneemployerhassigneduptoofferFidelity’snewproducttoitsemployees:MicroStrategy,abusinessandsoftwareservicescompany.ItsCEO,MichaelSaylor,hasbeenavocalproponentofbitcoin. “MicroStrategylooksforwardtoworkingwithFidelitytobecomethefirstpubliccompanytooffertheiremployeestheoptiontoinvestinbitcoinaspartofour401(k)program,”Saylorsaidinastatement.”TeamingwithcompanieslikeFidelitythatareinnovatinginbitcoinforcorporationsisimportanttous,asisfurtheringthedevelopmentofthebitcoinecosystemforinstitutionalinvestors.” Morningstar’sHumesaidMicroStrategy’sannouncementislikelypartofitsbrandtobefirst-moversinthecryptocurrencyspace.Accordingtoacompanypresentation,MicroStrategycurrentlyholds129,218bitcoin;at$30,000apiece,itisworthatotalofabout$3.9billion. Sofar,Fidelityistheonlylargeretirementservicesplatformorinvestmentbrokeragefirmtoofferabitcoin401(k)product.Vanguardsaidithadnoplanstodoso. “Sincecryptocurrenciesarehighlyspeculativeintheircurrentstate,Vanguardbelievesitslong-terminvestmentcaseisweak,”itsaidinaSeptember2021notetoclients—itsmostrecentopiniononthematter. Inastatement,aSchwabrepresentativesaidsomeofitsproductsofferindirectcryptocurrencyexposure,butthatassetsintheseproductsequaledlessthan1percentoftotal401(k)brokerageassetsat Schwab asoftheendof2021.Itdidnotaddresswhethercryptoisasoundinvestment. Recentbitcoindeclinethrowsitsvalueintoquestion Givenbitcoin’srecentpricevolatility,itishardtoknowwhen,ifever,bitcoinwouldbegintobeconsideredamainstreaminvestmenttool. Meanwhile,Fidelity’sproductisbeingoffereddespiterecentguidancefromtheDepartmentofLabor,whichregulates401(k)plans.Thedepartmenthascautionedretirementplanmanagerstobejudiciouswhenitcomestocryptocurrencies. “Atthisearlystageinthehistoryofcryptocurrencies,theDepartmenthasseriousconcernsabouttheprudenceofafiduciary’sdecisiontoexposea401(k)plan’sparticipantstodirectinvestmentsincryptocurrencies,orotherproductswhosevalueistiedtocryptocurrencies,”itsaidinMarch,beforeFidelityannounceditwasofferingbitcoin.”Theseinvestmentspresentsignificantrisksandchallengestoparticipants’retirementaccounts,includingsignificantrisksoffraud,theftandloss.” InaninterviewwithNBCNews,LaborDepartmentactingAssistantSecretary AliKhawarsaidthatnotonlyisbitcointoonewbutthatthenarrativessurroundingithaveobscuredthelargerrisksassociatedwithit. “Whatweseeisauniversewhere,foranindividualsaver,orevenemployershearingthatthisisthenextsurething—thatthere’sanelementof’Getinonthegroundfloororyou’regoingtoregretit,'”Khawarsaid.”Whatwedon’thearistheothersideofthatequation,whichisthatthisisarelativelyyoungassetclass,withalotofdifficultquestionsthatarenotbeinganswered,likehowtovalueit,orevenhowit’sbeingstored.” Inresponse,Fidelity’sGraysaidheagreeswiththedepartment’sguidance,thoughhenotesthatthecompanyhasnotbannedinvestingcryptocurrenciesoutright.HesaidFidelityadherestostrictsecuritystandardsthatwouldmeetfederalguidelines. Grayaddedthathebelievesashiftisinevitable,citingdatathatshowedyoungergenerationsofinvestorsareincreasinglytyingtheirfuturewealthgainstocryptocurrencies. “Among’GenZ,’39percentareusingit,andformillennials,38percent,”hesaid.”Sofromthatperspective,wethinktheyoungerworkforcewillcontinuallylookforabenefitsprogramtoprovideaccesstoinvestmentsthatthey’recomfortablewithbecausethey’vegrownupinthatenvironment.”
Sourcelink