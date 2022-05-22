Business

Fidelityletscompaniesofferbitcoinina401(k),butfinancialadviserswarnit’sariskybet

May 22, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
Ifyou’redreamingofretiringonabitcoinwindfall,youmaywanttoreconsider.

Bitcoin’srecentpricefallhascapturedheadlinesforitsbreadth—decliningbymorethanone-thirdsinceMarchandbymorethan50percentsinceNovember.Somearenowwonderingwhetherthesell-offcouldreverberatethroughoutthebroadereconomy.

Overthepastweek,thepricehasquietlystabilizedataround$30,000.Forbitcoin’smostardentsupporters—andforthosewithanextensiveriskappetite—itmaybeabuyingopportunity.

ThefinancialservicescompanyFidelityInvestmentssaiditwasgivingcompaniestheabilitytoofferemployeestheoptiontoinvestupto20percentoftheir401(k)sinbitcoin.Thatmeanspeoplewhowantstoaddbitcointotheir401(k)wouldfirsthavetoseeiftheiremployeroffersit.

“Thereisgrowinginterestfrom(retirement)plansponsorsforvehiclesthatenablethemtoprovidetheiremployeesaccesstodigitalassetsindefinedcontributionplans,andinturnfromindividualswithanappetitetoincorporatecryptocurrenciesintotheirlong-terminvestmentstrategies,”saidDaveGray,headofworkplaceretirementofferingsandplatformsatFidelityInvestments.

Inafollow-upinterview,Graysaidanycompanywithemployeeswhomaybeinterestedindigitalcurrencieslikebitcoinaspartofthelong-termtransformationofthefinancialsystemshouldconsidertheproduct.Itshouldnot,however,beusedasashort-termbetoncryptoreturns,hesaid.

“For(retirement)plansponsorsthatchoosetoofferourproduct,it’sanopportunityto…buyinovertimebecausetheymaybelievethisistherightlong terminvestmentstrategytosupplementatraditionalportfolio,”Graysaid.

Doesinvestingincryptocurrenciesmakesenseforyourretirementaccount? Evenbeforebitcoin’sdramaticsell-off,oneanalystcameoutvehementlyagainsttheideaofinvestinganypartofa401(k)incryptocurrency.InanApril27note,MorningstarseniorresearchanalystMadelineHumewrote:

“WhileMorningstarisnotagainstcryptocurrency—andfulldisclosure,Iownsomebitcoin—Fidelity’sstrategyforcapitalizingonthecryptomomentumismisplaced,”Humewrote.

“Atthisstage,mixingbitcoinand401(k)plansisaterribleidea.”

Thedifferencesbetweentraditionalinvestmentvehicleslikestocksandbondsandbitcoinareclear.

Stocksandbonds,whichmakeupmostretirementportfolios,arebackedbyunderlyingcashflowsintheformofdividendsorinterestpayments.Theseallowanalyststomodelorestimatethefuturepricesoftheseinvestments.

Ontheotherhand,bitcoinhasnounderlyingassets,Humesaid.

“Theabsenceoffundamentalsandvaluationsmakesitabadfitfora401(k)plan,”shesaid,addingthatbitcoin’spriceisusuallydrivenbyspeculators.Theseareindividualswhotrytoconvinceothersthatbitcoin’spricewillcontinuetogoup.

Overtime,moststocksorbondswillultimatelyincreaseinvalueastheunderlyingcompaniesgrowandbecomemoreprofitable.

ButthefuturepriceofBitcoinisnearlyimpossibletopredict,Humesays.Itmaysomedaygoupagain,butitsmovementsaredrivenmorebythosespeculativenarratives.

“Everyonehasaneighborornephewthathititbigincrypto,buteveninstitutionssmellbloodinthewateronreturns,”Humesaidinafollow-upinterview.Sheadded:”Therearenoshortcutstoretirement.”

ThatsentimentwasechoedbyJacksonWood,aportfoliomanagerandadvisoratFreedomDay,afinancialplanningadvisory.Woodalsowritesaboutcryptocurrencies.

“401(k)sandIRAsareveryimportantaccountstonearlyeveryU.S.retiree,”hewroteinaMay11featureforthecryptocurrencynewssiteCoindesk.com.“Theseaccountsarethebesttoolswehaveforbuildingretirementportfolios,sothemoneyintheseaccountsisextremelyimportanttotheowner’sfuturewell-being.Allocatingtoaspeculativeassetlikebitcoinjustbecauseit’ssuddenlyavailableisnotawisedecision.”

WoodtoldNBCNewshedidnotthinkmanyretirementplansponsors,alsoknownasfiduciaries,wouldtakeFidelityuponitsbitcoin401(k)product.

“Eventhoughitmadewavesandalotnews,Idoubtmanyfiduciarieswillfeelcomfortablewithit,”Woodsaid.

Indeed,formoremainstreamcompanies,theproductseemstobeano-go.NBCNewsaskedadozenFortune100companies,aswellasTwitter,whethertheyweremakingbitcoinavailableasachoicefortheiremployees’401(k)s.Amongthosewhoresponded,nonesaidtheywereofferingsuchaproduct.

Whataretherisksandrewardsofcryptoaspartofyour401(k)strategy? Despitetherisks,atleastoneemployerhassigneduptoofferFidelity’snewproducttoitsemployees:MicroStrategy,abusinessandsoftwareservicescompany.ItsCEO,MichaelSaylor,hasbeenavocalproponentofbitcoin.

“MicroStrategylooksforwardtoworkingwithFidelitytobecomethefirstpubliccompanytooffertheiremployeestheoptiontoinvestinbitcoinaspartofour401(k)program,”Saylorsaidinastatement.”TeamingwithcompanieslikeFidelitythatareinnovatinginbitcoinforcorporationsisimportanttous,asisfurtheringthedevelopmentofthebitcoinecosystemforinstitutionalinvestors.”

Morningstar’sHumesaidMicroStrategy’sannouncementislikelypartofitsbrandtobefirst-moversinthecryptocurrencyspace.Accordingtoacompanypresentation,MicroStrategycurrentlyholds129,218bitcoin;at$30,000apiece,itisworthatotalofabout$3.9billion.

Sofar,Fidelityistheonlylargeretirementservicesplatformorinvestmentbrokeragefirmtoofferabitcoin401(k)product.Vanguardsaidithadnoplanstodoso.

“Sincecryptocurrenciesarehighlyspeculativeintheircurrentstate,Vanguardbelievesitslong-terminvestmentcaseisweak,”itsaidinaSeptember2021notetoclients—itsmostrecentopiniononthematter.

Inastatement,aSchwabrepresentativesaidsomeofitsproductsofferindirectcryptocurrencyexposure,butthatassetsintheseproductsequaledlessthan1percentoftotal401(k)brokerageassetsat Schwab asoftheendof2021.Itdidnotaddresswhethercryptoisasoundinvestment.

Recentbitcoindeclinethrowsitsvalueintoquestion Givenbitcoin’srecentpricevolatility,itishardtoknowwhen,ifever,bitcoinwouldbegintobeconsideredamainstreaminvestmenttool.

Meanwhile,Fidelity’sproductisbeingoffereddespiterecentguidancefromtheDepartmentofLabor,whichregulates401(k)plans.Thedepartmenthascautionedretirementplanmanagerstobejudiciouswhenitcomestocryptocurrencies.

“Atthisearlystageinthehistoryofcryptocurrencies,theDepartmenthasseriousconcernsabouttheprudenceofafiduciary’sdecisiontoexposea401(k)plan’sparticipantstodirectinvestmentsincryptocurrencies,orotherproductswhosevalueistiedtocryptocurrencies,”itsaidinMarch,beforeFidelityannounceditwasofferingbitcoin.”Theseinvestmentspresentsignificantrisksandchallengestoparticipants’retirementaccounts,includingsignificantrisksoffraud,theftandloss.”

InaninterviewwithNBCNews,LaborDepartmentactingAssistantSecretary AliKhawarsaidthatnotonlyisbitcointoonewbutthatthenarrativessurroundingithaveobscuredthelargerrisksassociatedwithit.

“Whatweseeisauniversewhere,foranindividualsaver,orevenemployershearingthatthisisthenextsurething—thatthere’sanelementof’Getinonthegroundfloororyou’regoingtoregretit,'”Khawarsaid.”Whatwedon’thearistheothersideofthatequation,whichisthatthisisarelativelyyoungassetclass,withalotofdifficultquestionsthatarenotbeinganswered,likehowtovalueit,orevenhowit’sbeingstored.”

Inresponse,Fidelity’sGraysaidheagreeswiththedepartment’sguidance,thoughhenotesthatthecompanyhasnotbannedinvestingcryptocurrenciesoutright.HesaidFidelityadherestostrictsecuritystandardsthatwouldmeetfederalguidelines.

Grayaddedthathebelievesashiftisinevitable,citingdatathatshowedyoungergenerationsofinvestorsareincreasinglytyingtheirfuturewealthgainstocryptocurrencies.

“Among’GenZ,’39percentareusingit,andformillennials,38percent,”hesaid.”Sofromthatperspective,wethinktheyoungerworkforcewillcontinuallylookforabenefitsprogramtoprovideaccesstoinvestmentsthatthey’recomfortablewithbecausethey’vegrownupinthatenvironment.”





