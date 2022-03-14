Field is set for the women’s NCAA Tournament







South Carolina expectedly earned the No. 1 general seed within the ladies’s NCAA Match on Sunday evening.This yr’s bracket expanded to 68 groups for the primary time to match the boys’s discipline with the play-in video games on Wednesday and Thursday. The Gamecocks, who high the Greensboro Area, will face the winner of Howard and Incarnate Phrase — one of many First 4 video games.North Carolina State, Stanford and Louisville additionally earned No. 1 seeds.Increasing the sphere was one of many many modifications to the ladies’s basketball event within the wake of inequities revealed ultimately season’s NCAAs. The final 4 groups within the discipline will play video games on Wednesday and Thursday.Doubtlessly awaiting Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks within the regional closing might be Caitlin Clark and No. 2 Iowa in a matchup of two high gamers within the sport.”They mentioned that the No. 1 general seed has a neater path to the Remaining 4. I do not see that,” South Carolina coach Daybreak Staley mentioned. “However I do consider we will play our greatest basketball from right here on out.”North Carolina State is the highest seed within the Bridgeport Area and will face second-seeded UConn within the regional closing. The Huskies lastly are getting wholesome with reigning Related Press participant of the yr Paige Bueckers working her means again from a knee harm that sidelined her for 2 months.Defending champion Stanford headlines the Spokane Area. The Cardinal cruised by the Pac-12 and can attempt to win a second straight nationwide title. Texas, which gained the Huge 12 earlier on Sunday, handed the Cardinal one in all its three losses this season.Louisville is the highest seed within the Wichita Area. The Cardinals had been essentially the most stunning of the highest seeds, edging No. 2 seed Baylor after the Bears misplaced within the Huge 12 title sport.The NCAA introduced the picks on Sunday for the primary time since 2006 this yr. Officers hope to maneuver the announcement again to its regular Monday evening slot subsequent yr. NCAA officers additionally want to play subsequent yr’s opening spherical play-in video games at a impartial web site, much like the boys’s occasion in Dayton, Ohio.Whereas there are modifications to the event, there may be additionally a return to normalcy. The highest 16 seeds once more will host the first- and second-round video games, a yr after the complete event was performed in a makeshift bubble in San Antonio due to COVID-19 issues. Although the coronavirus continues to be impacting the nation, the NCAA expects to have the ability to play the event in its regular places, together with at campus websites for the primary weekend.Bridgeport, Connecticut; Greensboro, North Carolina; Spokane, Washington; and Wichita, Kansas, will host the regionals and Minneapolis is the positioning of the Remaining 4 on April 1 and three.Longwood, IUPUI and Incarnate Phrase will all be making their first look in March Insanity — a phrase the ladies are allowed to make use of for the primary time. Incarnate Phrase grew to become the primary sub-.500 crew to play within the event since 2015.

