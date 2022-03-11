Fields, Keys lead Cowgirls past Tech 74-58 in Big 12 opener

Lauren Fields scored 22 factors, Lexy Keyes added 19 and ninth-seeded Oklahoma State took management within the second half to defeat eighth-seeded Texas Tech 73-58 within the Massive 12 Convention match first spherical on Thursday evening.The Cowgirls trailed 34-28 on the half however Fields had back-to-back 3-pointers to begin an 11-Zero run for a three-point lead. Keys then scored seven in a 9-2 run for a 50-45 lead going into the fourth quarter.The Cowgirls hit three 3-pointers and scored the primary 15 factors of the fourth quarter to make sure a quarterfinal date with top-seeded and fourth-ranked Baylor on Friday.Keys and Fields each had 14 factors within the second half to increase the season a minimum of another recreation for coach Jim Littell, who’s now 204-139 in 11 seasons with six NCAA berths. The college introduced Monday he wouldn’t return subsequent season.Taylen Collins scored 14 factors and grabbed 12 rebounds for Oklahoma State (9-19), which ended a five-game dropping streak in a sequence it now leads 36-35.Vivian Grey scored 20 factors for the Woman Raiders (11-19), who had been outscored 45-24 within the second half. Bryn Gerlich added 11 factors.The Cowgirls shot 58% (15 of 26) within the second half, making 7 of eight 3-pointers to complete 9 of 18 from the arc.The Woman Raiders shot 33% after the break and completed four of 15 on 3s.With Saga Ukkonen hitting a 3-pointer and Tatum Veitenheimer hitting a jumper and three back-to-back, Texas Tech closed the primary half on an 11-2 run to take a 34-28 lead on the half.

