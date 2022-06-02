FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule: Dates for Qatar, daily group matches, start time for games, more

The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on Nov. 21 for the primary ever winter version of the competitors set for Qatar. The motion runs by the ultimate on Dec. 18, however motion begins on Nov. 21. Following the draw on April 1, the entire match schedule is now recognized, with all that’s lacking being the playoff winners to formally full the sector.
Right here is your complete schedule:
Group stage schedule
Monday, Nov. 21
Senegal vs. Netherlands, 5 a.m.
England vs. Iran, eight a.m.
Qatar vs. Ecuador, 11 a.m.
United States vs. Wales/Ukraine, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia, 5 a.m.
Denmark vs. Tunisia, eight a.m.
Mexico vs. Poland, 11 a.m.
France vs. TBD, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Morocco vs. Croatia, 5 a.m.
Germany vs. Japan, eight a.m.
Spain vs. TBD, 11 a.m.
Belgium vs. Canada, 2 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 24
Switzerland vs. Cameroon, 5 a.m.
Uruguay vs. South Korea, eight a.m.
Portugal vs. Ghana, 11 a.m.
Brazil vs. Serbia, 2 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 25
Wales/Ukraine vs. Iran, 5 a.m.
Qatar vs. Senegal, eight a.m.
Netherlands vs. Ecuador, 11 a.m.
England vs. USA, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Tunisia vs. TBD, 5 a.m.
Poland vs. Saudi Arabia, eight a.m.
France vs. Denmark, 11 a.m.
Argentina vs. Mexico, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 27
Japan vs. TBD, 5 a.m.
Belgium vs. Morocco, eight a.m.
Croatia vs. Canada, 11 a.m.
Spain vs. Germany, 2 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 28
Cameroon vs. Serbia, 5 a.m.
South Korea vs. Ghana, eight a.m.
Brazil vs. Switzerland, 11 a.m.
Portugal vs. Uruguay, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Netherlands vs. Qatar, 10 a.m.
Ecuador vs. Senegal, 10 a.m.
Wales/Ukraine vs. England, 2 p.m.
Iran vs. United States, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Tunisia vs. France, 10 a.m.
TBD vs. Denmark, 10 a.m.
Poland vs. Argentina, 2 p.m.
Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico, 2 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 1
Croatia vs. Belgium, 10 a.m.
Canada vs. Morocco, 10 a.m.
Japan vs. Spain, 2 p.m.
TBD vs. Germany, 2 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2
South Korea vs. Portugal, 10 a.m.
Ghana vs. Uruguay, 10 a.m.
Cameroon vs. Brazil, 2 p.m.
Serbia vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m.
Spherical of 16
All instances Jap
Saturday, Dec. 3
Group A winners vs. Group B runners-up, 10 a.m.
Group C winners vs. Group D runners-up, 2p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 4
Group D winners vs. Group C runners-up, 10 a.m.
Group B winners vs. Group A runners-up, 2 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 5
Group E winners vs. Group F runners-up, 10 a.m.
Group G winners vs. Group H runners-up, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Group F winners vs. Group E runners-up, 10 a.m.
Group H winners vs. Group G runners-up, 2 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday, Dec. 9
Quarterfinal 1, 10 a.m.
Quarterfinal 2, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Quarterfinal 3, 10 a.m.
Quarterfinal 4, 2 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Semifinal 1, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Semifinal 2, 2 p.m.
Third Place
Saturday, Dec. 17
Semifinal 1 loser vs. Semifinal 2 loser, 10 a.m.
Ultimate
Saturday, Dec. 18
Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 10 a.m.
