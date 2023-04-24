Fifth Corner leases for new restaurant and nightclub in Texas, US





The Fifth Corner, a real-estate corporate, has not too long ago signed hire agreements for a restaurant and nightclub in their Plazas at Midtown II belongings situated in Houston, Texas. These leases come with agreements with Dough Zone Dumpling House and Clover, which can permit the valuables to reach complete occupancy with 3 tenants.

Dough Zone Dumpling House is about to occupy a 4,503ft² area in Plazas at Midtown II and would be the first location for the restaurant chain in Texas. The restaurant, which was once at the beginning established in 2014 in Bellevue, Washington, serves conventional home made Chinese meals in a contemporary atmosphere. It provides shoppers soup dumplings, fried buns and pancake dishes, and a number of different noodle-based foods. The restaurant additionally has 14 different places in California, Oregon, Washington, and now Texas, with additional enlargement deliberate around the US in the instant long run.

Clover, a nightclub owned by means of Nigel King, a nightlife entrepreneur, is any other tenant of the Plazas at Midtown II belongings. Clover, which includes a spacious dance ground, is a new membership in Midtown Houston and serves craft cocktails. It occupies a space of one,848ft² and is already running inside the belongings.

Tenel Tayar, a managing spouse and co-founder of the Fifth Corner, stated, “The strong fundamentals and active population in Midtown have proved to be a major draw for retail Tenants looking to grow and secure their presence in Houston. We are very excited about this success and look forward to drawing more new retailers and restaurants to our other Irreplaceable Corners in Midtown.”