All eyes are actually on the Texas Supreme Courtroom after Mayor Sylvester Turner and a majority of Houston Metropolis Council doubled down Wednesday of their struggle towards equal pay for firefighters.
A metropolis constitution modification accredited by voters in 2018 — the referendum generally known as Proposition B — requires that town pay Houston firefighters “considerably related” to town’s law enforcement officials of comparable ranks. A primary-year beat cop at the moment makes no less than $58,000 whereas a rookie firefighter brings residence $42,000. Each worblackchronicleces are in line for pay raises within the coming years, however these changes will not deliver parity.