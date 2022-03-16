Holland was with a number of others at RA Sushi within the 3900 block of Westheimer Street late Monday night time when a person seated on the bar pulled a gun and fired into the air. The 170-pound combined martial artist was one in every of three males who helped subdue the shooter, who was later handcuffed by police and charged with lethal conduct.
Fighter talks ‘craziest sushi experience’ after disarming gunman
Holland was with a number of others at RA Sushi within the 3900 block of Westheimer Street late Monday night time when a person seated on the bar pulled a gun and fired into the air. The 170-pound combined martial artist was one in every of three males who helped subdue the shooter, who was later handcuffed by police and charged with lethal conduct.