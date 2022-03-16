Front Page

Fighter talks ‘craziest sushi experience’ after disarming gunman

March 16, 2022
Al Lindsey
Holland was with a number of others at RA Sushi within the 3900 block of Westheimer Street late Monday night time when a person seated on the bar pulled a gun and fired into the air. The 170-pound combined martial artist was one in every of three males who helped subdue the shooter, who was later handcuffed by police and charged with lethal conduct. 

“I used to be finished (consuming) first, in fact, as a result of I am a much bigger man,” Holland stated Wednesday. “I used to be on my second cup of liquor—good and relaxed, having an excellent time.” 

Holland famous a birthday celebration was happening within the sales space behind theirs, so noisy celebrations have been anticipated. There have been between 40 and 50 individuals contained in the restaurant on the time, Houston police estimated, and Holland was able to get together. Then he heard a “pop.” 

“You could possibly really feel the wind coming off the pop,” Holland stated. “It was an irregular pop inside a constructing. I turned to look over my shoulder actual easy, actual gradual. I believed it was a champagne bottle popping—I promise you I believed it was. I seemed over considering, ‘Oh these guys are turning up behind us.'”

Houston police examine the scene after a person opened hearth inside RA Sushi restaurant Monday, March 14, 2022. 

OnScene.TV

Holland’s assumptions have been rapidly dashed when he seemed and noticed the “pop” was from the barrel of a gun. Somebody was already struggling to disarm the person when he realized what occurred. 

“They have been on the bottom, and the path of the gun was initially going through the place we have been sitting,” Holland stated. “That was extra alarming than something, simply trying round and seeing the gun going through towards us. That made me get so quick on the offense.”


Holland ran towards the scuffle however admitted it was tough to right away decide who was the shooter and who was the Good Samaritan. He decided the man on the underside was holding the gun whereas the opposite man was holding the hammer again attempting to cease it from taking pictures. “I helped the man pry the gun out of the man’s hand,” Holland stated. “After we pried the gun out of the man’s hand, I grabbed the man, put him in my lap, put him in a rear bare choke. I used to be choking him out.” 

The shooter, recognized by Houston police as 24-year-old Jesus Edrai Cardiel Samaniego, was quick asleep by the point Holland was finished. The fighter then flipped him over and straddled him till police arrived. 

“I did not assume I used to be the one one there who might assist the state of affairs,” Holland stated, acknowledging the essential roles performed by the others who additionally helped subdue the shooter. He additionally stated the state’s relaxed gun legal guidelines made him really feel protected within the second, even supposing nobody had to make use of a gun to disarm the person. 

Kevin Holland poses for a portrait after his victory during the UFC 272 event on March 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

“The very first thing in my mind, they’d a shooting out in Texas in a church,” Holland stated recounting his quick ideas.”The older man pulled out his gun and shot the shooter. That was going by means of my head initially. I am rattling positive going to assist the state of affairs, however in Texas there’s nothing to worry to be trustworthy with you. There is not any telling who else had a gun. We’re in Texas. The gun legal guidelines listed here are approach completely different. I really feel protected in my state.” 

Not solely does he really feel protected in Texas — he nonetheless feels protected in Houston regardless of the violent encounter. 

“Nothing might deter me from coming (again to Houston),” stated Holland, who lives and trains within the Dallas/Forth Price space. “I like Houston. I like Texas. I’ve to argue which one’s my favourite between Fort Price/DFW and H-City. I do not assume something might deter me from coming again, particularly not some man who appeared to be intoxicated off his ass taking pictures a gun.” 

In any case is claimed and finished, Holland is now centered on his subsequent bout. 

“Return to work, get one other battle, win a battle, maintain dwelling life,” Holland stated. “This does not change something. One dangerous night time consuming sushi that turned out to be an excellent night time as a result of everybody received dwelling safely. No person received damage.”





