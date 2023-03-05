‘Fighters for Freedom’ Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony with NewView Oklahoma at City Art Museum | Arts & Entertainment

Oklahoma City – NewView Oklahoma is presenting a distinct showcase with the Oklahoma City of Museum Art (OKCMOA) now via May 14. The showcase started in February, however a distinct ribbon-cutitng is about for Tuesday.

WHEN: Tuesday, March 7, 10:30 am

WHERE: Museum Lobby, Founders’ Hall, Fighters for Freedom exhibition Oklahoma City Museum of Art, 415 Couch Dr., Oklahoma City, OK 73102

WHO: NewView Oklahoma, VisitOKC, Greater OKC Chamber, and different Oklahoma City Community Members. According to the group’s web page, “Since 1949, NewView Oklahoma has served as a life-changing source of hope and empowerment for those in Oklahoma living with blindness and low vision. We strive to restore the independence that so many fear they may have lost.”

WHAT: Members of the Oklahoma City group are invited to rejoice “Fighters for Freedom: William H. Johnson Picturing Justice” as a completely out there artwork exhibition for the low-vision and blind group. OKCMOA consulted with NewView of Oklahoma and labored to construct on previous endeavors in accessibility through shifting from particular categories and one-off systems to an revel in that lasts all the duration of the exhibition. Now the low-vision and blind group can benefit from the visible arts via touchable replicas of paintings and audio descriptions all over the length of the exhibition.

HOW: Hear from OKCMOA’s director of curatorial affairs on how this exhibition got here to fruition, VisitOKC at the have an effect on this may increasingly have at the group, and a member of the blind group on experiencing artwork for the primary time in his existence.

