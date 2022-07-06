Oklahoma

Filmmaker Brian Presley brings P12 Films to Oklahoma

July 6, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service


The 1993 Jenks High School Football State Champion turned notorious filmmaker is bringing his filmmaking firm, P12 Films, again to Tulsa from L.A.

Presley grew to turn out to be a notable author, filmmaker and director. Most notably, he produced “TOUCHBACK,” a film that includes Kurt Russell and Melanie Lynskey. This mainstream mission led to the creation of P12 Films, a multiverse filmmaking firm.

After a long time of labor within the business, the L.A.-based movie firm and Presley and his household will likely be headed again to Tulsa, Oklahoma.

To study extra concerning the P12 Film firm and Brian Presley, go to https://p12films.com/ .

Aubrey Craig, Jones PR

story by The Texas Tribune Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave
Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram