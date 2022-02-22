Final “Arthur” episode airs after 25 seasons, making it the “longest-running kids animated series in history”

After 25 seasons, the beloved children’s series “Arthur” aired its final episode Monday.

The decision to end the show was first reported by CBS News last summer, with a statement from executive producer Carol Greenwald.

“Arthur is the longest-running kids animated series in history and is known for teaching kindness, empathy and inclusion through many groundbreaking moments to generations of viewers,” Greenwald said at the time.

The show first aired in 1996, and fans of all ages tuned in to the last episode and shared their thoughts on social media.

Adult Arthur looks like he used to front a regionally successful pop punk band in the late 00s that was just a few years too late to REALLY catch the big commercial wave so then he got into tech startups pic.twitter.com/bDNnm37olR — Hanif Abdurraqib (@NifMuhammad) February 22, 2022

Excuse me while I go cry seeing my childhood end with this scene! 💔😭 (Also, Arthur’s OG voice actor came back to voice his grown up self!😭😭) #Arthur25 #Arthur #ArthurPBS pic.twitter.com/QjnPWUIHld — EdwardSabaVO (@EdwardSabaVO) February 22, 2022

they got Arthur out here looking like @TheHeyTonyTV 😂 pic.twitter.com/vZjG9foG9O — Devin Walker (@Devin_Walker2) February 22, 2022

According to Greenwald, “Arthur” content will still be available on PBS Kids and shared on a variety of platforms.

The show won multiple awards over the years, including four Daytime Emmys for outstanding children’s animated program.

Trending News