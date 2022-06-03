FINAL: Florida 7, Oregon State 1

FLORIDA 7, OREGON STATE 1
WHAT HAPPENED: Fifth-year senior Natalie Lugo got here out of the bullpen to rescue her group from an early (and potential killer) jam and sophomore first baseman Avery Goelz’s bat accounted for 5 runs because the 14th-seeded Gators settled in after a tough begin and made simple work of the unseeded Beavers in Thursday’s opening spherical of the Girls’s School World Sequence at Oklahoma Metropolis. Lugo labored six innings in aid and gave up only one hit and struck out six and didn’t stroll a batter in one in every of her most spectacular performances of the season. Goelz went 2-for-Three with three RBI and in addition had a sharply hit ball within the second inning that resulted in an OSU error that introduced within the Gators first two runs of the sport. Senior third baseman Charla Echols had a homer, triple and knocked in three runs and senior Cheyenne Lindsey went 3-for-Three with three runs scored to assist Florida proceed its NCAA Match offensive assault with 13 hits. The sport took a flip in UF’s favor earlier than it even began when OSU introduced All American and two-way standout Mariah Mazon wouldn’t play. No motive was given, however it took a .366 hitter (with 12 homers and 40 RBI) and the Beavers’ greatest pitcher (17-11, 1.60 ERA) out of the combo. Oregon State, although, gave UF freshman starter Lexie Delbrey matches within the first two innings, taking a 1-Zero lead within the first, then loading the bases with no outs within the second. Out got here Gators coach Tim Walton and out went Delbrey in favor of Lugo, who set the subsequent three batters down so as and left three runners stranded, fully altering the sport’s tenor. UF took benefit the subsequent inning when, with two outs and runners at second and third, Goelz rocketed a tough grounder down the primary baseline that was booted by first baseman Frankie Hammoude, placing the Gators in entrance 2-1. Subsequent time up, Goelz once more had runners in scoring place, and despatched a single up the center for a 4-1 lead within the fourth inning. That was greater than sufficient for Lugo, who set down 18 of the 19 batters she confronted. The Beavers did not do themselves any favors with 4 errors, both.
PLAY OF THE GAME: We’ll cheat and name it the three performs of the sport, which have been the three hitters Lugo obtained that worn out what was wanting like an enormous (if not monstrous) second inning for the Beavers.
IN THE SPOTLIGHT: By rights, Lugo needs to be the selection right here, however let’s give Goelz, who got here in hitting .257, some credit score. She totaled 12 RBI through the common season, however now has six the final two video games. She had two hits and knocked in three runs within the 12-Zero Tremendous Regional clincher Sunday at Virginia Tech and picked up two extra knocks and three RBI Thursday. The 2 runs that scored on her sharply hit ball within the second did not go down as RBI, however Goelz hit that ball actually arduous (and, frankly, the official scorer could have erred in assigning OSU an error on the play).
STAGGERING STATISTIC: Type of arduous to imagine, however the Gators snapped a four-game shedding streak on the WCWS. They have been swept in two video games (by Oklahoma State and Alabama) in 2019, and in 2018 received their opener in opposition to Georgia, however then misplaced to UCLA and have been eradicated by Oklahoma.
UP NEXT: The Gators (49-17) will play the winner of Thursday’s nightcap sport between No. 7-seed Oklahoma State (49-12) and unseeded Arizona (38-20) in a second-round winner’s bracket showdown Saturday at 7 p.m. If the opponent is OSU, the matchup can be a reunion between UF coach Tim Walton and his longtime buddy/former assistant Kenny Gajewski, who turned head coach of the Cowgirls in 2016 after serving to information the Gators to back-to-back nationwide championships. Gajewski has led OSU to every of the final three WCWS, with the Cowgirls being one in every of two groups to defeat No. 1 Oklahoma this season. If the opponent is Arizona, the Gators will face the group believed to be the final to obtain an at-large berth into the NCAA discipline after the Wildcats went 8-16 in Pac-12 play and completed final within the league of their first season because the retirement of icon coach Mike Candrea after 36 seasons.
Notables:
- The Gators cranked out 13 hits in opposition to the Beavers in tonight’s sport, which makes it the sixth sport out of seven performed within the NCAA Match that the group has produced 10 or extra hits.
- Might 20 – Canisius – 10 Hits
- Might 21 – Georgia Tech – 10 Hits
- Might 22 – Wisconsin – 15 Hits
- Might 28 – Virginia Tech – 10 Hits
- Might 29 – Virginia Tech – 13 Hits
- June 2 – Oregon State – 13 Hits
- Redshirt-junior Skylar Wallace stole her 52nd base of the season, which is now two shy of cracking into the Southeastern Convention single-season high
- Freshman Kendra Falby collected her 84th hit of the season within the backside of the primary inning in opposition to Oregon State. The 84 hits are the second most by a Florida freshman behind Kelsey Stewart who had 90 hits in 2013.
- Cheyenne Lindsey produced her 20th multi-hit sport of the season after going 3-for-Three on the plate and three runs scored.
- The three hits tied the senior’s single-game report.
- Katie Kistler notched her 13th multi-hit sport of the season after going 2-for-Three on the plate on this afternoon’s sport in opposition to Oregon State.
- Charla Echols hit a solo dwelling run within the fifth marking the primary Gator longball since 2019 by Sophia Reynoso vs. Alabama.
- She knocked her fourth triple of the season within the sixth.
- Avery Goelz tied her career-high in RBI (3) alongside along with her fourth multi-RBI sport and 11th multi-hit sport this season.
- She additionally recorded all three notables within the last sport of the Blacksburg Tremendous Regional.
- Natalie Lugo struck out six batters for the third most this season by the right-hander.