FINAL: Oklahoma State 2, Florida 0

NCAA WOMEN’S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES



Second Spherical / Winner’s Bracket



OKLAHOMA STATE 2, FLORIDA 0

UF shortstop Skylar Wallace turns a double-play in Oklahoma State’s third inning Saturday evening time.



WHAT HAPPENED: Fourth-year junior Kelly Maxwell held the Gators to easily three hits, at one degree going Four straight innings with out allowing a UF baserunner, and the seventh-seeded Cowgirls gained Saturday evening time’s winner’s bracket matchup on the NCAA Girls’s School World Collection at USA Softball Corridor of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma Metropolis. Maxwell, the first-team All-American from Friendswood, Texas, was even greater than she was two nights earlier in a first-round victory over Arizona. She went a whole seven innings, allowed merely three UF runners into scoring place, struck out 9 and walked two. She was the story of the evening time, for constructive, nevertheless OSU catcher Julia Cottrill , who transferred once more residence to Stillwater from UF closing summer season, regular a reasonably good thought of one in all her private. In opposition to her former group, Cottrill went 3-for-Three on the plate and accounted for every her group’s runs. She had a leadoff single inside the third and scored the Cowgirls’ first run of the game, then added an RBI single inside the fourth to push OSU ahead 2-0. Cottrill’s first hit obtained right here in the direction of UF starter Lexie Delbrey and was adopted by a pair infield bunt singles obtained OSU on the board. After taking their 1-Zero lead, the Cowgirls, with just one out, obtained the bases loaded with clean-up hitter Miranda Elish stepping in. Gators coach Tim Walton pulled Delbrey in favor of red-hot reliever Natalie Lugo , who proceeded to get Elish to flooring proper right into a double play and keep the Cowgirls’ damage to a single run. Cottrill made it 2-Zero an inning later with a two-out RBI single that represented the one run given up by Lugo by way of the NCAA Match (a run of six appearances, 17.1 innings). Florida managed three threats by way of the game, nevertheless Maxwell snuffed each one. UF started the game with a bunt single from Kendra Falby and stroll by Hannah Adams , nevertheless the next three Gators ( Skylar Wallace , Charla Echols , Reagan Walsh ) had been set down in order. Florida had runners at first and second with one inside the sixth, nevertheless Maxwell obtained Wallace to return out and Echols to flooring out. Within the last-chance UF seventh, pinch-hitter Sarah Longley stroked a one-out single, with pinch-runner Cheyenne Lindsey (in for Longley) transferring to second on a wild pitch. Maxwell, though, obtained Katie Kistler to flooring out then ended the game when pinch-hitter Bryn Thomas popped up in foul territory down the correct space line.

PLAY OF THE GAME: Cottrill’s RBI single with two outs doubled that 1-Zero lead inside the fourth. The means Maxwell was dealing, it was going to be sturdy for the Gators to answer once more with a pair runs.

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Maxwell has been the best participant not sporting an Oklahoma Sooner uniform at OKC this week. She struck out 14 Arizona batters and walked solely two in Thursday evening time’s 4-2 win, so in her two video video games proper right here she’s logged 14 innings (that’s two full video video games), allowed solely two runs, eight hits, struck out 23 and walked merely 4. Her season’s numbers now current a 22-Four file, a 1.11 ERA, 302 strikeouts and solely 62 walks.

STAGGERING STATISTIC: The Gators obtained right here into the game hitting .405 and scoring 7.7 runs a sport for the NCAA Match, so being shut out and held to easily three hits — and having 15 consecutive batters set down from the first by fifth innings — was an awfully spectacular feat by Maxwell. Florida’s Nos. 2-5 hitters had been a blended 1-for-12, along with 0-for-5 with runners in scoring place. Maxwell has completed that to a bunch of teams this 12 months.

UP NEXT: Florida (49-18) dropped into the loser’s bracket, organising a Sunday elimination sport in the direction of fifth-seeded UCLA (49-9) at Three p.m. The winner from the Gators-Bruins matchup will get No. 1-ranked and top-seeded Oklahoma (56-2), which along with Oklahoma State (50-12) keep the lone unbeaten teams left inside the space, in a matchup which will have elimination ramifications for the Gators or Bruins.

Notables:

