FINAL: Oklahoma State 2, Florida 0

Second Spherical / Winner’s Bracket
OKLAHOMA STATE 2, FLORIDA 0
WHAT HAPPENED: Fourth-year junior Kelly Maxwell held the Gators to only three hits, at one level going 4 straight innings with out permitting a UF baserunner, and the seventh-seeded Cowgirls gained Saturday night time’s winner’s bracket matchup on the NCAA Girls’s School World Collection at USA Softball Corridor of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma Metropolis. Maxwell, the first-team All-American from Friendswood, Texas, was even higher than she was two nights earlier in a first-round victory over Arizona. She went a whole seven innings, allowed simply three UF runners into scoring place, struck out 9 and walked two. She was the story of the night time, for certain, however OSU catcher Julia Cottrill, who transferred again house to Stillwater from UF final summer time, usual a fairly good certainly one of her personal. Towards her former workforce, Cottrill went 3-for-Three on the plate and accounted for each her workforce’s runs. She had a leadoff single within the third and scored the Cowgirls’ first run of the sport, then added an RBI single within the fourth to push OSU forward 2-0. Cottrill’s first hit got here towards UF starter Lexie Delbrey and was adopted by a pair infield bunt singles acquired OSU on the board. After taking their 1-Zero lead, the Cowgirls, with only one out, acquired the bases loaded with clean-up hitter Miranda Elish stepping in. Gators coach Tim Walton pulled Delbrey in favor of red-hot reliever Natalie Lugo, who proceeded to get Elish to floor right into a double play and preserve the Cowgirls’ harm to a single run. Cottrill made it 2-Zero an inning later with a two-out RBI single that represented the one run given up by Lugo through the NCAA Event (a run of six appearances, 17.1 innings). Florida managed three threats through the recreation, however Maxwell snuffed every one. UF began the sport with a bunt single from Kendra Falby and stroll by Hannah Adams, however the subsequent three Gators (Skylar Wallace, Charla Echols, Reagan Walsh) have been set down so as. Florida had runners at first and second with one within the sixth, however Maxwell acquired Wallace to come out and Echols to floor out. Within the last-chance UF seventh, pinch-hitter Sarah Longley stroked a one-out single, with pinch-runner Cheyenne Lindsey (in for Longley) transferring to second on a wild pitch. Maxwell, although, acquired Katie Kistler to floor out then ended the sport when pinch-hitter Bryn Thomas popped up in foul territory down the precise discipline line.
PLAY OF THE GAME: Cottrill’s RBI single with two outs doubled that 1-Zero lead within the fourth. The way in which Maxwell was dealing, it was going to be robust for the Gators to reply again with a pair runs.
IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Maxwell has been the very best participant not carrying an Oklahoma Sooner uniform at OKC this week. She struck out 14 Arizona batters and walked solely two in Thursday night time’s 4-2 win, so in her two video games right here she’s logged 14 innings (that is two full video games), allowed solely two runs, eight hits, struck out 23 and walked simply 4. Her season’s numbers now present a 22-Four file, a 1.11 ERA, 302 strikeouts and solely 62 walks.
STAGGERING STATISTIC: The Gators got here into the sport hitting .405 and scoring 7.7 runs a recreation for the NCAA Event, so being shut out and held to only three hits — and having 15 consecutive batters set down from the primary by fifth innings — was an awfully spectacular feat by Maxwell. Florida’s Nos. 2-5 hitters have been a mixed 1-for-12, together with 0-for-5 with runners in scoring place. Maxwell has executed that to a bunch of groups this yr.
UP NEXT: Florida (49-18) dropped into the loser’s bracket, establishing a Sunday elimination recreation towards fifth-seeded UCLA (49-9) at Three p.m. The winner from the Gators-Bruins matchup will get No. 1-ranked and top-seeded Oklahoma (56-2), which together with Oklahoma State (50-12) stay the lone unbeaten groups left within the discipline, in a matchup that may have elimination ramifications for the Gators or Bruins.
Notables:
- Fresham Kendra Falby led off with a bunt single for her 85th hit, which is second most by a freshman and third within the nation.
- It moved her hitting streak to 12 video games and on-base streak to 15 video games.
- She has knocked a success in each postseason recreation for a complete of 12
- The bunt single was her 55th on the yr.
- The inning finish double play within the third that marked seventh of the event and 31st general for the Gators for a single-season program file
- It additionally marked the 14th consecutive batter in a row Natalie Lugo had retired as she beforehand retired Oregon State so as 4 straight innings (4-7) after giving up a two-out single within the third