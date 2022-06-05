FINAL: UCLA 8, Florida 0

WOMEN’S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES



Elimination Bracket



UCLA 8, FLORIDA 0

WHAT HAPPENED: For the second time in decrease than 24 hours, the Gators have been victimized by a masterful pitching effectivity. This time, it was Bruins fourth-year junior Holly Acevedo, who threw six innings of two-hit ball in a mercy-rule victory, as a result of the fifth-seeded Bruins ended 14th-seeded UF’s season in Sunday’s elimination sport at USA Softball Corridor of Fame Stadium at Oklahoma Metropolis. Twenty hours earlier, it was Oklahoma State’s Holly Maxwell who fired a three-hit, 2-Zero shutout win that dropped the Gators into the loser’s bracket. This time, it was Acevedo, the Bruins’ No. 2 pitcher (behind second-team All American and Pac-12 Pitcher of the 12 months Megan Faraimo) who the UF offense could not treatment. Not like Thursday, when she was touched up for five hits and three runs in merely 2.2 innings in a 7-2 first-round loss to unseeded Texas, Acevedo had her technique in the direction of the Gators, who managed solely a leadoff single by Charla Echols throughout the second and infield single by Cheyenne Lindsey throughout the fifth — and solely as quickly as obtained a runner as far as third. The Bruins grabbed a 1-Zero lead throughout the second in the direction of Gators starter Elizabeth Hightower when No. 9 hitter, Kelli Godwin, with runners at first and second, tapped a two-out RBI single to correct space. UF flirted with further hassle in third, obtained out of it, solely to have points start to unravel throughout the fourth. UCLA obtained just one hit throughout the inning, nonetheless a leadoff stroll, handed ball, run-scoring error by shortstop Skylar Wallace and two-run infield single throughout the second-base hole by Briana Perez gave Acevedo, who received right here in with 1.34 ERA, all the assist she needed. The ranking held until the sixth when UCLA tagged on four further runs in the direction of reliever Natalie Lugo , along with a bases-loaded, two-run single by Maya Brady that made the ranking 6-0. Two batters later, the bases have been loaded for Savannah Pola, who ended the game by way of the mercy rule with a double into the right space gap.





UF left fielder Katie Kistler robs UCLA’s Alyssa Garcia of a home run throughout the second inning.



PLAY OF THE GAME: Within the underside of the second, with UCLA up 1-0, Bruin Alyssa Garcia skied a ball extreme into left space that the breeze carried (and carried some further) to what appeared like dwelling run territory. However UF left fielder Katie Kistler retreated to the warning monitor, hopped on the wall and plucked the ball from over the fence line to rob Garcia of a two-run shot. Tune into Sports activities Heart later and try it out. It will be a “Prime 10,” for sure.

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Acevedo improved to 21-2 and lowered her ERA to 1.22. She solely struck two, nonetheless walked one and was under no circumstances threatened, limiting the heart of of the UF order ( Kendra Falby , Hannah Adams , Wallace, Echols and Reagan Walsh , hitting 1-through-5) to a 1-for-12 afternoon.

STAGGERING STATISTIC: The Gators have been shut out twice in a WCWS for the first time in program historic previous (11 journeys).

UP NEXT: The offseason. Florida (49-19) acquired one amongst three video video games proper right here at OKC, which was larger than the Gators’ two-and-out displaying closing time they’ve been proper right here in 2019. UF, keep in mind, accomplished fifth throughout the Southeastern Convention, nonetheless ended up being the lone league group to achieve the WCWS Collection — the group’s eleventh look proper right here throughout the closing 14 seasons — and did it for the first time in program historic previous by worthwhile a Tremendous Regional on the road. Within the meantime, tip a hat to Adams, Lugo and Lindsey, each of whom carried out their closing three video video games for the Gators.