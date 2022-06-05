FINAL: UCLA 8, Florida 0

Elimination Bracket
UCLA 8, FLORIDA 0
WHAT HAPPENED: For the second time in lower than 24 hours, the Gators had been victimized by a masterful pitching efficiency. This time, it was Bruins fourth-year junior Holly Acevedo, who threw six innings of two-hit ball in a mercy-rule victory, because the fifth-seeded Bruins ended 14th-seeded UF’s season in Sunday’s elimination sport at USA Softball Corridor of Fame Stadium at Oklahoma Metropolis. Twenty hours earlier, it was Oklahoma State’s Holly Maxwell who fired a three-hit, 2-Zero shutout win that dropped the Gators into the loser’s bracket. This time, it was Acevedo, the Bruins’ No. 2 pitcher (behind second-team All American and Pac-12 Pitcher of the 12 months Megan Faraimo) who the UF offense couldn’t clear up. Not like Thursday, when she was touched up for 5 hits and three runs in simply 2.2 innings in a 7-2 first-round loss to unseeded Texas, Acevedo had her method in opposition to the Gators, who managed only a leadoff single by Charla Echols within the second and infield single by Cheyenne Lindsey within the fifth — and solely as soon as obtained a runner so far as third. The Bruins grabbed a 1-Zero lead within the second in opposition to Gators starter Elizabeth Hightower when No. 9 hitter, Kelli Godwin, with runners at first and second, tapped a two-out RBI single to proper discipline. UF flirted with extra hassle in third, obtained out of it, solely to have issues begin to unravel within the fourth. UCLA obtained only one hit within the inning, however a leadoff stroll, handed ball, run-scoring error by shortstop Skylar Wallace and two-run infield single within the second-base gap by Briana Perez gave Acevedo, who got here in with 1.34 ERA, all of the assist she wanted. The rating held till the sixth when UCLA tagged on 4 extra runs in opposition to reliever Natalie Lugo, together with a bases-loaded, two-run single by Maya Brady that made the rating 6-0. Two batters later, the bases had been loaded for Savannah Pola, who ended the sport by way of the mercy rule with a double into the precise discipline hole.
PLAY OF THE GAME: Within the backside of the second, with UCLA up 1-0, Bruin Alyssa Garcia skied a ball excessive into left discipline that the breeze carried (and carried some extra) to what appeared like residence run territory. However UF left fielder Katie Kistler retreated to the warning observe, hopped on the wall and plucked the ball from over the fence line to rob Garcia of a two-run shot. Tune into Sports activities Middle later and test it out. It’s going to be a “High 10,” for certain.
IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Acevedo improved to 21-2 and lowered her ERA to 1.22. She solely struck two, however walked one and was by no means threatened, limiting the center of of the UF order (Kendra Falby, Hannah Adams, Wallace, Echols and Reagan Walsh, hitting 1-through-5) to a 1-for-12 afternoon.
STAGGERING STATISTIC: The Gators had been shut out twice in a WCWS for the primary time in program historical past (11 journeys).
UP NEXT: The offseason. Florida (49-19) gained one in every of three video games right here at OKC, which was higher than the Gators’ two-and-out exhibiting final time they had been right here in 2019. UF, bear in mind, completed fifth within the Southeastern Convention, however ended up being the lone league staff to achieve the WCWS Collection — the staff’s 11th look right here within the final 14 seasons — and did it for the primary time in program historical past by profitable a Tremendous Regional on the street. Within the meantime, tip a hat to Adams, Lugo and Lindsey, every of whom performed their remaining three video games for the Gators.